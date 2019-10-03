Rick Ware Racing launches campaign to benefit the Kay Yow Cancer Fund

DOVER, Del.: In their effort to support to Breast Cancer Awareness Month, officials from Rick Ware Racing (RWR) and Gotta Kill It To Heal It announced today a month-long campaign to raise money in support of the fight against ALL cancers affecting women through the Kay Yow Cancer Fund.

You can register your donation by clicking HERE. (Support.kayyow.com/rickware)

Gotta Kill It To Heal It creates apparel designed to generate awareness and financial support for the ongoing fight against cancer.

An outdoor brand, the mission of Gotta Kill It to Heal It is about killing cancer, NOT animals. Designs incorporate sealife and beach scenes while also representing the colors symbolic of the fight against ALL cancers affecting women. Their desire is to capture the beauty and majesty of each creature through design while honoring the memory of those that have lost their lives fighting this disease, and celebrating the courage of all survivors and fighters.

The Kay Yow Cancer Fund was founded on December 3, 2007, from the vision of Hall of Fame women’s basketball coach, Kay Yow, who fought her own battle with cancer for 22 years. To date, the Kay Yow Cancer Fund has awarded $7.53 million in support of scientific research and programs that serve the underserved.

The Kay Yow Cancer Fund is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization committed to be a part of finding an answer in the fight against ALL cancers affecting women through raising money for scientific research and related projects, assisting the underserved and unifying people for a common cause.

Beginning with this weekend’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover (Del.) International Speedway, RWR and Gotta Kill It To Heal It has pledged to support a campaign with the goal of raising $100,000 for the Kay Yow Cancer Fund by the Oct. 27 running of the First Data 500 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.

“We are very fortunate at Rick Ware Racing that our sponsor we had lined up for Martinsville, who wants to remain anonymous, decided to let us use the car for a campaign that coincides with Breast Cancer Awareness Month,” said Rick Ware Racing general manager Bryan Clodfelter.

“We have partnered with two quality organizations, the Kay Yow Cancer Fund and Gotta Kill It To Heal It, to help raise money to fight this deadly disease. My mother was diagnosed with breast cancer this past year and I sat in the doctor’s office to experience firsthand what it is like to be given the news.

“It is very devastating to go through that and hopefully, with more donations and research, one day people will not have to experience that. We are all very proud at RWR to have the support and the ability to participate in this initiative with such great partners.”

Reaching out to the NASCAR community and their avid race fans, RWR will offer several opportunities for fans to pledge their support.

Donation Guidelines:

• For donations up to $250.00: Handwritten name on race car plus social media mention on Rick Ware Racing social media platforms.

• $250 – $500: 3×3 ribbon on race car, plus social media mention on Rick Ware Racing social media platforms.

• $501 – $1,000: 5×5 ribbon on race car, plus social media mention on Rick Ware Racing social media platforms.

• $1,001 – $2,999: 7×5 ribbon on race car, plus social media mention on Rick Ware Racing social media platforms.

• $3,000 and up: Two garage passes to a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race in 2019, plus 7×5 ribbon on race car, plus social media mention on Rick Ware Racing social media platforms.

Additionally, all donations over $100 will be entered in a drawing for two people to attend the First Data 500 race in the Martinsville (Va.) Speedway on October 27, 2019.

Any donation over $250 will be entered in a separate drawing for two to be guests of Rick Ware Racing in the garage and pit area at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway on Oct. 27, 2019. Entries must be 18 years and older.

“Cancer is not a seasonal disease,” added Andy Wolfe spokesperson for Gotta Kill It To Heal It. “It doesn’t start on October 1 and end October 31. It’s a 365 day a year battle that is 24 hours a day. We need help and support from everyone every single day of the year. We thank Rick Ware Racing and the NASCAR industry and fans for their tremendous consideration and support.”

Kay Yow Cancer Fund CEO, Stephanie Glance, commented, “The Kay Yow Cancer Fund is grateful for the opportunity to be the beneficiary of Rick Ware Racing’s campaign to fight cancer. It is always inspirational to see people use their unique platform to make a difference, serve others, and give hope. Ultimately, we know the greatest race is the race we are all in to end cancer — a race we are in together.”

The 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season continues with the Drydene 400 at Dover International Speedway on Sun., Oct. 6 at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC, the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM Satellite Radio NASCAR Channel 90.

For more on Rick Ware Racing, please “like” them on Facebook (Facebook.com/rickwareracing) or visit WareRacing.com.

Rick Ware Racing is on Twitter. Follow them @RickWareRacing.

For additional information on Gotta Kill It To Heal It, please visit gottakillitohealit.com.

For more on the Kay Yow Cancer Fund, please visit kayyow.com.