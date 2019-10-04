McDonald’s Partners with Talladega Superspeedway for the Saturday Night Infield Concert on Oct. 12, Featuring Alabama Natives Riley Green & Tyler Braden

Weekend Kicks off with the Big One LIVE Music presented by McDonald’s on Friday Oct. 11, Starring Country Artist & NASCAR Mainstay Tim Dugger

TALLADEGA, Ala. – Talladega Superspeedway announced today that McDonald’s will serve as the presenting sponsor of the traditional Saturday Night Infield Concert (Oct. 12) featuring Alabama’s own Riley Green and Tyler Braden, part of the track’s upcoming NASCAR Playoffs weekend. McDonald’s will also sponsor the Big One LIVE Music on Friday evening with country artist and singer-songwriter, Tim Dugger.

The Saturday Night Infield Concert presented by McDonald’s will have a full Alabama flavor, kicking off after the running of the Sugarlands Shine 250 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Playoff event and Foodland/Food Giant Qualifying for the 1000Bulbs.com 500 for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. Opening act Braden, born and raised in Slapout, AL, has a powerful voice and knack for writing emotional songs, and signed with 50egg Music with Luke Combs and Jonathan Singleton. He will get the crowd going at 7 p.m. CDT, while headliner and country music artist Green from Jacksonville, AL, will take the stage at 9 p.m. CDT.

Access to the Saturday Night Infield Concert, located at the intersection of Eastaboga and Talladega Blvds., is FREE to all infield guests and anyone who purchases a ticket to the Sunday, Oct.13, 1000Bulbs.com 500.

The party gets started the day before with the Big One LIVE Music presented by McDonald’s on Friday Oct. 11, featuring NASCAR fan-favorite and another native of Alabama, Dugger. No stranger to the iconic 2.66-mile infield, the well-known singer will treat fans to live music at the end of Talladega Blvd. in the 5-points area (approx. 8:30 p.m. CDT) immediately following the always entertaining “Big One on the Blvd.” driver parade & fan competitions. Throughout the evening, fans can quench their thirst with MillerCoors, Sugarlands Shine and Tito’s Handmade Vodka mixed drinks at the Talladega Boulevard 5-points location.

Fans can also visit the McDonald’s activation in The Midway presented by Graybar (exhibit area outside the track’s frontstretch) throughout the entire race weekend for a chance to grab free Spicy BBQ Glazed Tenders and World Famous Fries, along with an opportunity to win VIP passes for the Saturday Night Infield Concert presented by McDonald’s.

For more information about the Saturday Night Infield Concert and the Big One LIVE Music, both presented by McDonald’s, as well as the 1000Bulbs.com 500, Sugarlands Shine 250 and all other race weekend activities, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 855-518-RACE (7223).

Talladega Superspeedway is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year along with Transformation – The Talladega Superspeedway Infield Project presented by Graybar. Phase II of the project featuring the one-of-a-kind Talladega Garage Experience, which will allow fans to be immersed into the sport of NASCAR like never before, is set for its debut during the NASCAR Playoffs weekend. Fans can learn more about the project and view the progress 24/7 via the construction cam by visiting www.talladegasuperspeedway.com/transformation.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s is the world’s leading global foodservice retailer with over 38,000 locations in over 100 countries. Approximately 93% of McDonald’s restaurants worldwide are owned and operated by independent local business men and women.

About Riley GreenBorn in Jacksonville, Alabama, Riley Green was raised on the sounds of traditional Country, Bluegrass, and Southern Gospel music. His 2018 IN A TRUCK RIGHT NOW EP (BMLG Records) introduced his mixture of outlaw-rebellion and respect for tradition across his self-penned four tracks, including his debut No. 1 hit single “There Was This Girl.” The accompanying music video has surpassed 10 million views since its release, watch here. His follow-up single “In Love By Now” is currently ascending at Country radio as Rolling Stone Country, Taste of Country, Whiskey Riff, Sounds Like Nashville and iHeartRadio among others have all named Riley an “Artist to Watch.” The past year has been a whirlwind of firsts for Riley as he was selected to be a member of the Opry’s NextStage Program, fulfilling his childhood dream of performing on the Grand Ole Opry, and made his national TV debut on NBC’s TODAY, all while headlining his OUTLAWS LIKE US TOUR, which included multiple sold-out stops. In addition to his headlining dates, Riley is currently on the road with Brad Paisley for his 2019 WORLD TOUR and then will join Jon Pardi for his HEARTACHE MEDICATION tour in the fall. For a full list of tour dates and more information, visitRileyGreenMusic.com.

About Tyler Braden

Tyler Braden, signed with 50egg Music with Luke combs and Jonathan Singleton, has a powerful voice, a knack for writing emotional songs, and the ability to deliver them with complete conviction. Born and raised in Slapout, Alabama, Braden started out as a firefighter in his home town before moving to the Brentwood, TN fire department to pursue his musical career in nearby Nashville, TN. With his passion and dedication to music, Braden Self-released singles “Little Red Wine” and “Leave Me Alone”, which have reached 18 million+ streams cumulatively.

About Tim Dugger

An amiable singer rooted in the sunny sound of mainstream ’90s country, Tim Dugger earned the distinction of being as big a fan of NASCAR as he was of country music. Often, his performance mirrored the NASCAR circuit, an avenue that allowed him to expand his audience for his amiable country, which was best showcased on his 2015 debut EP Beer on a Boat.

A native of Alabama, Tim Dugger began performing music when he was a child in the ’90s, getting his start singing at church. He veered toward country music as a teenager, playing in a series of bands, graduating to bars as he reached the end of his teens. Soon, he was hawking his original material at shows, which often followed the NASCAR circuit.

During the mid-2000s, when he was heading out of his teens, Dugger had a reality TV show called Highway to Fame in development. The show finally hit the air in 2012, featuring Dugger along with several other fledgling country singers.

Dugger continued to perform regularly through the mid-2010s, writing and recording original material along the way. These songs would regularly appear as digital singles on the internet. By 2015, he’d signed with Curb Records, working with producer Keith Stegall on the material that comprised his debut EP, Beer on a Boat. November 2019 he is set to release his latest EP “Signs of a good time.”

About Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega Superspeedway – which will celebrate its 50th anniversary this year – is the most competitive race track on the NASCAR schedule (record 88 lead changes in 188 laps), the highest-banked (33 degrees) and the longest (2.66 miles) as well as the most fun and fan-friendly. Talladega offers something for everyone, including hundreds of acres of free camping, amazing kids tickets and college student prices, along with special offers for military members, first responders, teachers and educators. The historic venue, which opened in 1969, is deemed NASCAR’s “Party Capital” thanks to the track’s infamous infield, the traditional Saturday Night Infield Concert on event weekends and renowned Talladega Blvd., home of the “Big One on the Blvd.” party. It’s the site of the most comfortable seats in motorsports, large ISM Vision HD video boards lining the frontstretch and numerous pre-race activities for fans on race day, including special Kids VIP opportunities. For ticket information, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 855-518-RACE (7223).

The track, along with its parent company, International Speedway Corporation, announced last year Transformation – The Talladega Superspeedway Infield Project presented by Graybar. The approximate $50 million redevelopment endeavor is part of ISC’s long-term capital allocation plan and reinvestment into its major motorsports complexes. The project, highlighted by a one-of-a-kind Talladega Garage Experience, will feature “up-close” access, interactive attractions and enhanced amenities for fans, sponsors, teams and stakeholders in the iconic Talladega infield. Full completion of the modernized project is scheduled for October 2019. Fans can learn more about the project and view the progress 24/7 via the construction cam by visiting www.talladegasuperspeedway.com/transformation.