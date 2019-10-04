Toyota Racing Dover NXS Quotes – Brandon Jones

Toyota Racing – Brandon Jones

NASCAR Xfinity Series Quotes

DOVER, Del. (October 4, 2019) – Joe Gibbs Racing driver Brandon Jones was made available to media at Dover International Speedway:

BRANDON JONES, No.19 Menards/Atlas Toyota Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Take us back to the Roval. Did it seem different than the year before?

“I think Goodyear brought a better tire for us. It was a definitely a more forgiving tire. The track didn’t seem as slick as it was the last time I went there. I ran a ton of laps at the Toyota simulator this time going into the track, so I think my confidence was up. I think the confidence was the biggest thing going into it. I had a lot more fun than I did the last time.”

Assuming everything goes smooth here, what are you looking forward to in the next round?

“If we make this next round, this is my strong suit round with the tracks that are on that schedule. You have Texas, which is really good to us. We were really fast there last year, and we’ve been really fast there in the past at Texas. So strong mile-and-a-halves in that area, so hopefully that will be my strong suit when we make it to that. Homestead, if we get there – that’s my goal to make the Final Four – that’s going to be a tough one. Definitely going to have to do a lot of focusing on that track. The high line is obviously the strong one at that track. Growing up, short track racing asphalt you always run the bottom. You get some of the really strong dirt guys that know how to run the top and that is where their strong suit is.”

Talk about the pit road here at Dover.

“You practice that a bunch in practice. We have some really good markers picked out if we have to come to pit road under the green flag. Obviously, coming under caution is not as big of a deal as green flag stops are. It’s a tight pit road. There are some sections that are a little bit hot on pit road, as well, when you run it. So, you have to be really mindful of the hot sections on pit road. You are really watching your lights a bunch here. The stalls are pretty short, and it’s normally pretty slick getting out of here.”

Go back to the race in the spring. Anything that you can take from it?

“We ended up in the race with a totally different package than we practiced with and we obviously didn’t have any time to fine tune on it. So, this time coming back, we went with the same package that we ended the race with, and I feel like the two practices here working on this setup are going to make it a lot better for us.”

Talk about your weekend.

“If you look at the tracks in the first round of the Playoffs, this one was going to be my strong suit this weekend. Richmond, the Roval are two tough tracks. They are the two toughest ones that I have had for me on the schedule. The Roval was going pretty good for us until the end of it. I’m looking forward to this weekend. I think we will advance pretty easily.”

What’s it like to race here?

“You hear guys all the time talking about it. It’s really like a rollercoaster. You fall off from the track so much in turn one. You pop back out off of (turn) two. It’s a trip. To start the weekend, you have no rubber on the track, so there’s tons of grip. You can just hammer the throttle as hard as you can, but as the Cup cars and we start running, the rubber gets laid down a bunch. You have to be really mindful of that or you are going to start getting really tight or vice versa, really loose.”

It’s a cutoff race.

“Yeah, we will see. There will be a lot of action this weekend with that cutoff. I feel like we’re going to make it just fine and when we do these next couple tracks are really strong for us.”

