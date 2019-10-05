RCR Post Race Report – Use Your Melon Drive Sober 200

Tyler Reddick and No. 2 Freightliner Team Survive Early Race Chaos and Advance to Round of 8

Finish: 12th

Start: 4th

Points: 3rd

“Unfortunately, our No. 2 Freightliner Chevrolet just got away from me on the first lap, and we received some damage to our right rear quarter panel that had to be fixed. Luckily, my team is one of the best and they got our Camaro fixed up pretty good. We were able to stay on the lead lap and not lose any ground there. After the damage, I just lacked the rear lateral grip that I need at a place like Dover. We kept after it though and fought for every spot we could get today. We clinched our spot in the Playoffs to advance to the Round of 8 during the middle of Stage 2, which helped keep some pressure off. We’ll regroup over the off-weekend, and be ready to kick off the next round with a strong run at Kansas Speedway, a place that we’ve been fast at before.” -Tyler Reddick