Toyota Racing Dover NXS Race Recap

Tough day for Toyota at the Monster Mile

All three Joe Gibbs Racing entries suffer issues before the end of the first stage.

DOVER, Del. (October 5, 2019) – Stefan Parsons was the highest-finishing Toyota driver with a top-20 finish.

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Dover International Speedway

Race 28 of 33 – 200 miles, 200 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Cole Custer*

2nd, Justin Allgaier*

3rd, Austin Cindric*

4th, Justin Haley*

5th, Chase Briscoe*

19th, STEFAN PARSONS

22nd, JOEY GASE

25th, CHRISTOPHER BELL

26th, TIMMY HILL

27th, CARL LONG

31st, CHAD FINCHUM

37th, BRANDON JONES

38th, HARRISON BURTON

*non-Toyota driver

• Christopher Bell had no fuel pressure on lap 15. His team took the car behind the wall, and the team was able to fix the issue.

• Bell advanced to the second round of the Playoffs on the strength of his win at Richmond Raceway.

• Brandon Jones and Harrison Burton were in a first lap accident that forced both cars behind the wall, ending their days.

TOYOTA QUOTES

CHRISTOPHER BELL, No. 20 Rheem Toyota Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 25th

Talk about the rough finish.

“Yeah, that was disappointing. I honestly have no idea what really happened. Going down the front straightaway it shut off. Then I coasted onto pit road. We changed carberators and it seemed to run fine, but at that point, we were 10 laps down.”

Solid tracks in the next round of the Playoffs.

“They’re three really good race tracks for us, so I think we should be in good shape. Hopefully, we got all the bad stuff out of the way.”

BRANDON JONES, No. 19 Menards/Atlas Toyota Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 37th

I can’t believe we are talking this early, Brandon. What happened?

“Yeah, I always try to find the positives with this kind of stuff. Obviously, none today. But the good thing is, we can still go win one of these races. I think we can still get to fifth in points. You can’t do anything when these guys spin out. This is a self-cleaning race track; you always get guys going down to the bottom if they have an incident, which is what happened. I was going to go to the top, and I guess he just didn’t have enough momentum yet to start coming across the track. I don’t know man. I’ve had one race like this where I’ve wrecked at the start of the race, so these are tough. I know it’s going to be tough for my guys to rally back from them, but as I’ve mentioned, we’ve got some good tracks coming up. Texas is on my mind. So maybe we will get there and I can win that track.”

HARRISON BURTON, No. 18 DEX Imaging Toyota Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 38th

What happened out there Harrison?

“So many things that go into this place. I’ve five different stories from five different people – if we got sucked around or if there was oil or whatever it may be. The bottom line is it’s just upsetting and frustrating. Not a lot of grip out there. I think the 2 (Tyler Reddick) was slipping and sliding as well. Frustrating deal. These guys work so hard, and to go out in the first lap of the race is tough. It’s frustrating, but we will move on and come back next time and try to win.”

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. and North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands. During that time, Toyota has created a tremendous value chain as our teams have contributed to world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 38 million cars and trucks in North America, where we have 14 manufacturing plants, 15 including our joint venture in Alabama (10 in the U.S.), and directly employ more than 47,000 people (over 36,000 in the U.S.). Our 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.) sold 2.8 million cars and trucks (2.4 million in the U.S.) in 2018.

Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society’s most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit ToyotaNewsroom.com.