Harvick quietly places top five at Dover

It was a quiet day for Kevin Harvick and his Stewart-Haas Racing team who had a special paint scheme design on the No. 4 Ford. Harvick was hoping to bring his “Harvick Beer” car to victory lane at Dover, a track that he has been so strong at in the past.

Harvick had a solid qualifying effort of fourth and he was consistently strong throughout the race, at one point catching the leaders. However, despite having a good car Harvick was never able to challenge for the lead and wound up settling for a fourth-place finish.

“Our “Harvick Beer” Ford never gripped today,” Harvick described to MRN Radio. “Took off on the first lap, the front tires never turned and the back tires never gripped. Just way different then practice, but our guys did a great job of staying in there and grind one out today and finished fourth. Still, a solid day, just not what we thought we had after practice.”

Harvick was able to place his No. 4 “Harvick Beer” Ford Mustang fifth and fourth in both stages respectively. The Stewart Haas Racing driver sits fifth in the playoff points standings, +42 above the cut line heading into Talladega Superspeedway next Sunday. Harvick won at Talladega, 10 years ago in 2010 during a Chase race and has not won since.