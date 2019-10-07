CUSTER WINS THE GOLD MONSTER AT DOVER

DOVER, DE – October 7, 2019 – Cole Custer was the golden winner at Dover International Speedway, winning on his 100th NASCAR Xfinity Series career start. The No. 00 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Mustang won the Golden Miles Monster trophy on the 50th Anniversary of the Dover International Speedway.

“Congratulations Cole, Tony, Gene, and the No. 00 crew,” said Doug Yates, President and CEO of Roush Yates Engines. “Our Ford Performance teams were fast in qualifying, going 1 through 3. Cole drove a great race and his team put him in position to capture the win. It’s great to see all three Ford Mustang drivers in the Playoff hunt and running strong.”

The weekend started off fast with the Ford Mustangs going 1, 2, 3 in qualifying. Chase Briscoe won his second career pole and marked the 130th NXS pole for Roush Yates Engines. Austin Cindric and Custer took P2 and P3 respectively.

The three Ford Mustangs led a manufacturer high, 131 laps out of the 200-lap race; led by Briscoe with 71, Custer 31 laps, and Austin Cindric with 29 laps.

With seven laps to go, Custer held off the field of playoff contenders on the late race restart and pulled away from Justin Allgaier to record his 9th career NXS win and 7th win in the 2019 season.

“I’ve wanted to win here so bad for so long,” Custer said. “I’ve been close a number of times but just to win the Gold Monster (trophy) is unbelievable.”

All Ford NXS drivers advance to the Round of 8. Custer is currently ranked P2 overall in the NXS Playoff Standings while Cindric is P4 and Briscoe P6.

In the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, Kevin Harvick finished P4 and Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Clint Bowyer finished P10 in the Drydene 400 on Sunday.

As MENCS returns to Talladega Superspeedway this weekend, the current Ford MENCS Playoff Driver Standings will be led by Harvick in P5 and Brad Keselowski in P6.

