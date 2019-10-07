Newman Finishes 22nd at Dover

DOVER, Del. (Oct. 6, 2019) – In the return to Dover International Speedway for the second time this season, Ryan Newman drove his Acronis Ford to a 22nd-place finish.

Newman rolled off the grid 24th for the 400-lap race, with the opening two stages running 120 laps each. Early on he reported battling tight conditions, which was an issue for the team throughout both practice and qualifying.

The yellow was displayed early on at lap seven with Newman running 22nd, before restarting 20th. The first pit stop of the day came at lap 80 under green when Newman was caught too fast exiting pit road, which set him back for the duration of the stage, where he finished 24th.

Under the stage break Newman and the team elected to take the wave around to get a lap back. He restarted 24th, two laps down, at lap 127 for the second segment. That stage would run caution-free, resulting in another green-flag stop, this one at lap 153 for service and more adjustments on his No. 6 Ford.

After concluding the stage in 24th, he would restart the final one in the same position, before going on to pick off two spots in the closing laps to finish 22nd.

Newman and the No. 6 team return to action next weekend at Talladega Superspeedway. Race coverage on Sunday begins at 2 p.m. on NBC. Coverage can also be heard on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90.