2019 eNASCAR PEAK Antifreeze iRacing Series Champion to be Crowned Live on NBC Sports’ ‘NASCAR America’

Over $100,000 in Cash and Prizes on the Line During the October 10 Finale at 5 p.m. ET

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Oct. 7, 2019) – NASCAR, NBC Sports and iRacing officially announced today a special two-hour edition of NASCAR America, which will broadcast the 2019 eNASCAR PEAK Antifreeze iRacing Series™ championship from the virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway live on October 10 at 5 p.m. ET. The first-ever eNASCAR® championship telecast will showcase the crowning of a first-time series champion and determine who will take home the largest share of the $100,000 prize pool.

“The increased energy and industry collaboration around the eNASCAR PEAK Antifreeze iRacing Series culminates with this first-ever championship broadcast,” said Tim Clark, senior vice president and chief digital officer, NASCAR. “Our fans expect thrilling, side-by-side racing, and eNASCAR on NBCSN will deliver.”

The NASCAR America broadcast will mark the first time an official eNASCAR PEAK Antifreeze iRacing Series race has been aired live on national television. iRacing made its NBCSN debut this summer with a pair of All-Star exhibition races hosted by NASCAR America’s Krista Voda, Parker Kligerman and AJ Allmendinger, along with series team owners Steve Letarte and Jeff Burton. Kligerman, also an owner in the series, competed in the events.

“NASCAR America is excited to showcase the best iRacers in the world competing for a championship,” said John Barnes, producer, NASCAR, NBC Sports. “Since its inception, NASCAR America has showcased sim racing to our viewers and we are thrilled to take the next step by crowing a champion.”

Celebrating its 10th season, the 2019 season features the largest prize pool in eNASCAR PEAK Antifreeze iRacing Series history with over $100,000 on the line between season-ending prizes and weekly performance bonuses. This year’s champion will earn the largest share, receiving $40,000 on top of their weekly winnings, as well as a test day in a US Legends Car and NASCAR Pinty’s Series™ vehicle with Canada’s Best Racing Team.

In addition, the champion will be flown to Miami for NASCAR’s championship weekend where they will be honored during the pre-race ceremonies for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series™ Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

The last spot in the Championship 4 was determined at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval on September 24. Joe Gibbs Racing’s Bobby Zalenski, Roush Fenway Racing’s and the inaugural eNASCAR IGNITE Series champion Zack Novak, Team Dillon Esports’ Blake Reynolds and G2 Esports’ Keegan Leahy will be laying it all on the line for the title and their first-ever eNASCAR PEAK Antifreeze iRacing championship.

“This has been a historic year for the series with the addition of the official teams as well as the six-figure prize payout,” said Tony Gardner, president, iRacing.com. “Teams like JR Motorsports and Wood Brothers Racing, along with the aforementioned teams, have added a new level of exposure and legitimacy to the series. We couldn’t be more proud of the series and competitors. I am excited to watch the first-ever live eNASCAR championship race on Thursday and I can’t wait to see who will be crowned champion.”

Tune in to NASCAR America on NBCSN on Thursday, October 10 at 5 p.m. ET to watch the eNASCAR PEAK Antifreeze iRacing Series finale compete live at the virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway and be sure to follow @iRacing and @NASCARonNBC on Twitter for live updates during the race. For more information on iRacing and for special offers, visit www.iRacing.com.

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series™ Playoffs will continue at Talladega Superspeedway this weekend for the 1000Bulbs.com 500 (Oct. 13 at 2 p.m. ET on NBC, SiriusXM and MRN) and Sugarlands Shine 250 (Oct. 12 at 1:30 p.m. ET on FS1, SiriusXM and MRN), respectively.

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, Inc. (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States. NASCAR consists of three national series (Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series™), three regional series, one local grassroots series, three international series and the Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. Based in Daytona Beach, Fla., with offices in eight cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races in more than 30 U.S. states, Canada, Mexico and Europe. For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat (‘NASCAR’).

The official home of the NASCAR Playoffs, NBC Sports will present the final 20 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races, final 19 NASCAR Xfinity Series races, and select NASCAR Regional & Touring Series events in 2019. NBC Sports’ NASCAR programming also includes NBCSN’s daily motorsports show NASCAR America, coverage of NASCAR’s Awards Ceremonies, the annual NASCAR Hall of Fame induction ceremony, as well as original programming specials.

The world leader in the online racing simulation and gaming market, iRacing was founded in 2004 by Dave Kaemmer and John Henry. Kaemmer was co-founder of Papyrus Design Group, developers of award-winning racing simulations including “Grand Prix Legends” and NASCAR 2003.” Henry is principal owner of the Boston Red Sox and Liverpool Football Club, as well as co-owner of NASCAR’s Roush Fenway Racing. iRacing.com has developed dozens of formal partnerships in the motorsport industry to help create the most authentic racing simulation in the world including with NASCAR, IndyCar, International Speedway Corporation, Speedway Motorsports, IMSA, World of Outlaws, Mazda Motorsports, McLaren Racing, Williams F1, Audi, BMW, Ferrari, Ford, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Volkswagen, the Skip Barber Racing School and General Motors.