Gander Trucks Advance: Talladega Superspeedway

Entries:

No. 15 Anthony Alfredo

No. 17 Tyler Ankrum

No. 54 Natalie Decker

Schedule:

Friday, October 11

12:35 p.m………..Practice

3:35 p.m………..Final Practice

Saturday, October 12

10:35 p.m…………Qualifying

1:30 p.m…………..Race (FS1)

(all times ET)

Anthony Alfredo, No. 15 Mavis Discount Tire Toyota Tundra

Anthony Alfredo will return to action in the seat of his No. 15 Toyota Tundra as the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series heads to Talladega Superspeedway. Alfredo is excited to have Mavis Discount Tire adorn the sides of his Tundra for the Sugarlands Shine 250.

The Sugarlands Shine 250 at Talladega Superspeedway will mark Alfredo’s first career race at a Superspeedway. Although the 20-year-old rookie does not have experience at this type of racing, Alfredo understands patience is the key to success at these plate races. In ten career Gander Outdoors Truck starts this season, Alfredo has accumulated two top-ten finishes.

The No. 15 Toyota Team will come into Talladega this weekend led by crew chief Chris Lawson calling the shots from the pit box and veteran spotter Eddie D’Hondt.

The 94 lap Sugarlands Shine 250 will be broadcast live on FS1 beginning at 1:30 p.m., ET on Saturday, Oct. 12.

Alfredo on Talladega: “I am very excited for my first plate racing experience at Talladega. It is such a historic race track and an iconic part of the sport. I expect it to be a learning experience for me, but with the way those races play out and the speed of our DGR-Crosley Toyota Tundra’s at Daytona, I am confident we will have as good a shot to win as anyone. We just need to stay out of trouble and be in position at the end when it matters most to capitalize. I’m very thankful for all of my partners who make this possible for me and everyone who supports me. I’m ready to go put our #15 Toyota Tundra out front on the big stage!”

Tyler Ankrum, No. 17 May’s Hawaii Toyota Tundra

After advancing to the round of six in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Playoffs, Tyler Ankrum and his No. 17 team will be full of confidence as the Series makes its next stop at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. Ankrum will sport the May’s Hawaii colors on board his Toyota Tundra.

The Sugarlands Shine 250 will mark Ankrum’s Superspeedway debut in the NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series. The 18-year-old Sunoco Rookie of the Year did not compete in the season opener at Daytona International Speedway due to age restrictions. Ankrum will enter the new round of the playoffs nine points below the cut line. In sixteen career Gander Outdoor Truck Series races, Ankrum has accumulated a win, three top-five, and seven top-ten finishes.

The No. 17 team will be led by veteran crew chief Kevin ‘Bono’ Manion from atop the pit box. The 94 lap Sugarlands Shine 250 will be broadcast live on FS1 beginning at 1:30 p.m., ET on Saturday, Oct. 12.

Natalie Decker, No. 54 N29 Technologies Toyota Tundra

Natalie Decker is full of both excitement and determination as her No. 54 Toyota Tundra team prepares for one of the most unpredictable races of the season at Talladega Superspeedway. Decker will once again sport blue colors on the sides of her Tundra with N29 Technologies back on board as her primary sponsor. The No. 54 team will welcome a new associate sponsor to the team as Double D Express Towing and Transport joins them for the race at Talladega.

The Sugarlands Shine 250 will be Decker’s second career Superspeedway start in the Gander Outdoors Truck Series. Her first Superspeedway start came in February at the season opening Daytona race; however, Decker only made a few laps before her No. 54 went up in flames early in the race. Although she has limited experience, Decker has competed at the 2.66-mile oval twice in the ARCA Menards Series.

The No. 54 Team will come into Talladega this weekend led by veteran crew chief Frank Kerr calling the shots atop the pit box.