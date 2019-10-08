GMS Racing NGOTS Talladega Preview

Sheldon Creed, No. 2 Chevy Cares Chevrolet Silverado
Talladega NGOTS Stats
– Creed will make his first NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series start at Talladega Superspeedway.
2019 NGOTS Stats
– Starts: 19, Best start: 2, Best finish: 2, Top 5s: 4, Top 10s: 9, Laps led: 144, Stage wins: 2
Notes:
– Although this is his first NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series start at Talladega Superspeedway, Sheldon Creed has two ARCA Series starts with a best start of third, a best finish of fourth and 23 laps led.
– Creed enters Talladega with a streak of five consecutive finishes of sixth or better, including two runner up finishes.
– The No. 2 team will utilize chassis No. 053 this weekend in Talladega. This is the same chassis that went to victory lane in 2018 at Talladega for GMS. Creed competed with this chassis at Daytona in February where he led 21 laps before involvement in several incidents forced an early end to his night.
– Creed’s Silverado carries the pink Chevy Cares paint scheme this week to promote breast cancer awareness. Special pink ribbons on the truck honor those close to GMS employees who have been personally affected by the disease.
Quote:
“I’m looking forward to get back to racing after a few weeks off. With superspeedway racing you want to play the big picture, just be patient and let things fall into place as the race progresses. Our team has been putting together some really solid finishes the last few weeks, and I expect this week to be the same. If we play our cards right we’ll be around at the end and hopefully end up in victory lane.”
Talladega NGOTS Stats
– Starts: 1, Best start: 8, Best finish: 17
2019 NGOTS Stats
– Starts: 19, Best start: 1, Best finish: 1, Top 5s: 11, Top 10s: 14, Laps Led: 362, Poles: 3, Wins: 4, Stage wins: 4
Notes:
– The No. 24 team will utilize chassis No. 129 this weekend in Talladega. This is the same chassis that Moffitt competed with at Daytona in February where he started eighth, finished 26th and led seven laps.
– Moffitt enters the Round of 6 as the points leader, 17 points ahead of second place.
– Moffitt’s No. 24 Silverado features a special pink paint scheme this week to promote breast cancer awareness. Ribbons on the truck honor individuals close to GMS team members who have been affected by the disease.
Quote:
“With the season winding down the pressure is on to perform, and this weekend at Talladega will be a true test. Historically, superspeedway racing has not been my friend, but we had a really fast truck at Daytona in February and Jerry (Baxter, crew chief) won Talladega last year for GMS so I’m confident going into this weekend’s race. I just have to be patient and let things shake out and hope we’re around at the end to show what we got. We have a decent points lead right now, we just need to be smart and hopefully we can improve on that. It would be great to come out of the weekend with a win and lock ourselves into the Championship 4 in Miami, but ultimately it’s about survival.”
ABOUT GMS RACING
GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series with drivers Brett Moffitt and Sheldon Creed, and in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with John Hunter Nemechek. The team also expanded their competition to the NASCAR K&N Pro Series, as well as in the ARCA Racing Series with Sam Mayer and super late models with Toni Breidinger. Since the team began in 2014, GMS Racing won the 2016 NGOTS Championship and has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C.
