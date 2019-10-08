GMS Racing NGOTS Talladega Preview

Sheldon Creed, No. 2 Chevy Cares Chevrolet Silverado

Talladega NGOTS Stats

– Creed will make his first NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series start at Talladega Superspeedway.

2019 NGOTS Stats

– Starts: 19, Best start: 2, Best finish: 2, Top 5s: 4, Top 10s: 9, Laps led: 144, Stage wins: 2

Notes:

– Although this is his first NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series start at Talladega Superspeedway, Sheldon Creed has two ARCA Series starts with a best start of third, a best finish of fourth and 23 laps led.

– Creed enters Talladega with a streak of five consecutive finishes of sixth or better, including two runner up finishes.

– The No. 2 team will utilize chassis No. 053 this weekend in Talladega. This is the same chassis that went to victory lane in 2018 at Talladega for GMS. Creed competed with this chassis at Daytona in February where he led 21 laps before involvement in several incidents forced an early end to his night.

– Creed’s Silverado carries the pink Chevy Cares paint scheme this week to promote breast cancer awareness. Special pink ribbons on the truck honor those close to GMS employees who have been personally affected by the disease.

Quote:

“I’m looking forward to get back to racing after a few weeks off. With superspeedway racing you want to play the big picture, just be patient and let things fall into place as the race progresses. Our team has been putting together some really solid finishes the last few weeks, and I expect this week to be the same. If we play our cards right we’ll be around at the end and hopefully end up in victory lane.”