HFR NGOTS Talladega Preview

Stewart Friesen, No. 52 Halmar International Chevrolet Silverado

Talladega NGOTS Stats

– Starts: 2, Best start: 3, Best finish: 6, Laps led: 10

2019 NGOTS Stats

– Starts: 19, Best start: 1, Best finish: 1, Top 5s: 10, Top 10s: 13, Laps Led: 204, Poles : 1, Stage wins: 2, Wins: 1

Notes:

– Stewart Friesen enters the Round of 6 fourth in playoff standings, three points above the cut line.

– Friesen led 10 laps en route to a 17th-place finish in his first ever start at Talladega Superspeedway in 2017, and finished a respectable sixth in last year’s event.

– Friesen and the No. 52 team will utilize chassis No. 104 this weekend in Talladega. This is the same chassis that Friesen competed with at Daytona in February where he stared seventh and finished 10th.

– The No. 52 Halmar Silverado will feature a special pink paint scheme this week to promote breast cancer awareness. Ribbons on the truck feature the names of those close to HFR employees who have been personally affected by the disease.

Quote:

“We’ve had a nice couple weeks off and I’m excited to get after it this weekend in Talladega. We had a pretty strong run here last year, so hopefully we can go out and improve on that this year. Playoffs are heating up with the Round of 6 starting this week so the pressure is on to perform. We just need to go out there and try to stay out of trouble, with any luck we’ll be around at the finish to compete for the win and lock ourselves into the Championship 4.”

ABOUT HALMAR FRIESEN RACING

Halmar Friesen Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series with driver Stewart Friesen. More information can be found at https://halmarracing.com/ or https://stewartfriesen.net/.