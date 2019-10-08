Matt DiBenedetto – No. 95 One Bite Toyota Camry – Talladega 2 Preview

RACE INFO: The 1000Bulbs.com 500 at Talladega Superspeedway (2.66-mile) begins at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 13th. The race will be broadcast live on NBC, Sirius XM Channel 90 and MRN Radio.

DiBenedetto’s Career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Stats at Talladega:

Date Event S F Laps Status

05/03/15 GEICO 500 43 18 188/188 Running

10/25/15 CampingWorld.com 500 36 40 177/196 Running

05/01/16 GEICO 500 35 36 98/188 Engine

10/23/16 Hellmann’s 500 35 27 192/192 Running

05/07/17 GEICO 500 26 18 191/191 Running

10/15/17 Alabama 500 31 32 171/188 Parked

04/29/18 GEICO 500 33 19 188/188 Running

10/14/18 1000Bulbs.com 500 27 30 192/193 Running

04/28/19 GEICO 500 26 31 181/188 Crash

Races Wins Top 5s Top 10s Poles

Cumulative 9 0 0 0 0

DiBenedetto’s 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Season Stats:

Starts Wins Top-5’s Top-10’s Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish

30 0 3 7 0 152 20.7 18.4

DiBenedetto’s Career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Stats:

Starts Wins Top-5’s Top-10’s Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish

170 0 3 7 0 175 29.3 27.1

From the Driver’s Seat:

Matt DiBenedetto: “Going back to Talladega this weekend, we’ve really been focused on learning how these cars race differently this year with this package. We’ve had a few speedway races now to learn about what works best as far as the moves you make, what’s important for your car, how these cars handle in the pack, and things like that. We’ve just learned what is working now, since when the rules change that drastically on the race cars, it was a learning curve for everyone. Now that we’ve had a chance to study the earlier speedway races, we can hone in on what worked so everyone should be better this coming weekend overall, I’d think. We’re more educated on moves and making line decisions in the pack. Talladega is one of those races that we just study a lot for actually. I just try to race hard, but also smart all day long at Talladega so that you can position yourself to win. This week I add a lot of extra studying to my schedule just so that you can try and be as perfect as I can since every decision we make affects the outcome of our race.”

From the Pit Box:

Mike Wheeler: “I anticipate this weekend being a lot similar to what we had at Daytona in July since the 550 spec is typical of the Daytona and Talladega packages. We learned from the first Talladega race earlier this season where we needed to be when it came to post-race, so we’ll apply a lot of that heading into this coming weekend’s race. I thought that we ran well at the Summer Daytona race, and it’s really the same package as that one for this weekend, except handling doesn’t matter as much at Talladega. Dirty air and traffic can affect your balance pretty well at Talladega though where it can beat your tires up and make you have handling problems later on in a run. If you can run in clean air, it should drive fine, but once you’re five to ten rows back, the dirty air is affecting the tires which then affects the performance over the course of a run. Strategy-wise for this weekend, there’s no real good place to hide there in the field at Talladega. Ultimately, the guys that run up front and can stay within the top-five generally stay out of trouble, but you can also go from fifth to running 25th in the matter of a lap or two there. My game plan for Talladega is always to let these guys race the best they can, and if you get in a wreck, you get in a wreck. I’m not a fan of being the guy that rides around in the back and still gets wrecked. I’d rather try and wreck rather than simply ride around trying to stay out of trouble and still get wrecked. We’ll try our best to get up front and then stay up front this weekend.”

No. 95 Barstool Sports Toyota Camry Team:

Driver: Matt DiBenedetto Crew Chief: Mike Wheeler

Car Chief: Greg Emmer Spotter: Doug Campbell

Engineer: J.R. Houston Engineer: Etienne Cliche

Mechanic: Bill Mares Mechanic: Matt Kimball

Shock Specialist: Sean Studer Mechanic: Zach Marquardt

Tire Specialist: Tony Ramirez Jackman: Charles Thacker

Fueler: Bailey Walker Rear Changer: Deven Youker

Front Changer: Jason Charles Tire Carrier: Chris Hall

Hauler Driver: Damon Lopez Pit Support: Brian Eastland

About Barstool Sports:

Barstool Sports is one of the most influential lifestyle brands in America. With a rich 16-year history, Barstool Sports has one of the most highly coveted, fiercely loyal and incredibly engaged audiences, which has put Barstool at the top of the charts.

Barstool Sports is the preeminent digital sports media brand that has established an extremely influential and deeply authentic voice. Barstool Sports creates innovative content with massive distribution on multiple platforms including web, apps, podcasts, radio, video, social, events, pay per view, subscription and TV to an incredibly engaged audience. Barstool reaches over 80 million 18-34-year-olds on a monthly basis. They are home to the #1 sports podcast, “Pardon My Take,” and #1 female podcast, “Call Her Daddy.”