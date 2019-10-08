Stenhouse Jr – Talladega Advance – Sunny D

Team: No. 17 SunnyD Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Brian Pattie

Twitter: @Stenhouse17team, @Stenhousejr, and @roushfenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Stenhouse at Talladega Superspeedway

The two-time Xfinity champion has 12 career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) starts at Talladega with an average finishing position of 11.8.

In 12 MENCS starts, Stenhouse has scored one win, five top-five and seven top-10 finishes and completed 99.2% of the laps.

Returning to the Site of his First Cup Win

After earning his second career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) Coors Light pole award, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. took the lead on the final lap to claim his first career MENCS victory at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday afternoon earning a spot in the 2017 Playoffs.

Last time at Talladega

After having to start at the rear for an unapproved adjustment, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. drove his Ford to the front leading 16 laps before blowing a tire coming to the white flag earning a 25th place finish in Sunday’s Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.

On the Car

Iconic brand and thirst quenching favorite SunnyD will return to the No. 17 this weekend as the primary partner on the No. 17 Ford.

Driven for a Cause

Throughout the month of October, Roush Fenway Racing will show its support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month by running special pink numbers on its Ford Mustangs. In addition, Roush Fenway Fords will sport pink ‘Driven for a Cause’ ribbon decals on the C-Post all month long.

Stenhouse Jr. on racing at Talladega:

“I always look forward to Talladega, not only is it my home track but also the site of my first Cup win. The main thing is to be patient as anything can happen. Jimmy Fennig has been working really hard on our cars since Daytona as we think we found some things to make our Fords faster. With six races to go, our goal is to have a clean race and try to be there at the end to compete for the win.”