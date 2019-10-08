The 10-hour IMSA WeatherTech Championship finale showdown on Saturday

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship for the annual 10-hour Petit Le Mans will be held on Saturday at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta to wrap up the 2019 season.

Oliver Gavin, Tommy Milner and Marcel Fässler will look to finish one spot better than 2018 driving the No. 4 Mobil 1/SiriusXM Chevrolet Corvette C7.R. Get yourself on spot better at real online slot games.

Antonio Garcia, Jan Magnussen and Mike Rockenfeller are back for this year’s Petit Le Mans as Corvette Racing seeks its first victory at Road Atlanta since 2010. Garcia and Magnussen, two-time and defending GT Le Mans (GTLM) champions currently sit third in this year’s points chase with an outside chance a third straight title. Catch your title at cash casino games and at allcasinoscanada.com.

“I really want to win Petit Le Mans. Corvette Racing has always been strong at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta in past years but we have just missed out on wins there. It’s been very, very close. The championship is very unlikely so we can go all-out for a win.” Garcia said.

“I’ve made every start at Petit Le Mans since 1999, so this race has a special meaning to me. The event is great, the fans are great and the track is great. In many ways it’s the most demanding race we do.” Magnussen said.

“I’m really looking forward to getting back in the Corvette again for this race. We were so close at Le Mans and I feel like a win here would take away some of that sting.” Rockenfeller said.

This will also be the final Race for Corvette C7.R. As revealed last week, the team will field the mid-engine Corvette C8.R in 2020 starting with the Rolex 24 At Daytona.

Co-drivers Earl Bamber and Laurens Vanthoor in the No. 912 Porsche hold a 12-point lead over teammates Patrick Pilet and Nick Tandy in the No. 911 Porsche. The German marque also has a 19-point edge over Ford in the manufacturer chase. All the Porsches need do is leave the starting grid for the 10-hour race to secure the GTLM driver, team and manufacturer championships.

Television coverage of the Motul Petit Le Mans begins on the NBC Network at noon ET Saturday, Oct. 12. The broadcast shifts exclusively to the NBC Sports App and NBCSports.com from 3-5:30 p.m. ET. NBCSN takes over the broadcast from that point until its dramatic conclusion on Saturday night. The NBC Sports App and NBCSports.com also will have live flag-to-flag coverage.

IMSA Radio will have live coverage throughout the race week on IMSA.com and RadioLeMans.com, with a live race broadcast airing on SiriusXM Radio.

Tickets for the race are available at RoadAtlanta.com.

2019 WeatherTech SportsCar Championship – GTLM Standings (After 10 of 11 Events)

Driver Standings (Top-10)

1. Earl Bamber/Laurens Vanthoor – 304

2. Nick Tandy/Patrick Pilet – 292

3. Antonio Garcia/Jan Magnussen – 289

4. Dirk Mueller – 283

5. Richard Westbrook/Ryan Briscoe – 281

6. Connor De Phillippi – 263

7. John Edwards/Jesse Krohn – 257

8. Oliver Gavin – 251

9. Joey Hand – 231

10. Tom Blomqvist – 228

There are three additional racing series also competing for their championships at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta this weekend. The Factory 120 featuring the Michelin Pilot Challenge, the IMSA Prototype Challenge and the Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA by Yokohama are also being held.