FRM Race Preview: Talladega

Michael McDowell on Talladega

17 Starts

Best Finish: 16th

“We know we can run well at Talladega with our No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops Ford Mustang. However, it’s important to be smart and patient in order to be in contention for the win. There’s a lot of factors that you cannot control, but we know that people are going to be aggressive heading into the last 20 laps – especially those in the Playoffs – so we need to do everything we can to stay focused and get a good result for our partners at Love’s.”

Matt Tifft on Talladega

1 Start

Best Finish: 37th

“Superspeedways are seen as ‘the great equalizer,’ but you often still see the same guys running well at the end. Teamwork can actually be really important in order to set yourself up for a good finish, so we always try to keep that in mind when we’re in the pack with other Fords. We had a great run at Daytona and had some strong speed at Talladega in the spring, but unfortunately our day was cut short early on. I’m looking forward to having another chance at a good finish for our No. 36 Surface Sunscreen/Tunity Ford this weekend.”