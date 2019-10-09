Representin’! Fans coming from all 50 States & 22 Countries for Epic Talladega Superspeedway Weekend for NASCAR Playoffs Doubleheader!

Fans making the Journey to Historic Track for 50th Anniversary Celebration, Grand Opening of the Brand-New Talladega Garage Experience

TALLADEGA, Ala. –Talladega Superspeedway’s loyal fans are ready to make this weekend one for the ages! They are coming from near and far to be a part of the track’s 50th-anniversary celebration, as well as the Grand Opening of the interactive Talladega Garage Experience during its NASCAR Playoffs doubleheader, featuring the 1000Bulbs.com 500 and the Sugarlands Shine 250.

Over 70 percent of fans that will be making the journey to the world’s greatest racing venue are traveling from outside the state of Alabama, and all across the world including:

All 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia

22 countries including Bermuda, Japan, Norway, Canada, New Zealand, France, Sweden, Brazil, Netherlands, and Belgium

Six continents (North America, South America, Europe, Australia, Africa and Asia) Australia is the farthest country that will be represented – over 9,300 miles afar and more than 8,000 nautical miles away



The weekend kicks off on Friday morning with the official opening of the Talladega Garage Experience, a 140,000 square foot area in the infield where fans will be immersed into the sport of NASCAR at the 2.66-mile venue like never before. Fans with a Talladega Garage Experience admission will receive “up-close” access in the garage bay viewing areas and be just steps away from their favorite teams and drivers while they work on their cars throughout race weekend.

Other family/fan friendly items in the Garage Experience include incredible $4 or less Value-Priced Concessions, FREE Wi-Fi, BIG BILL’S Open Air Club, a Kids Zone, a Game Zone, Clyde May’s Courtyard, an entertainment stage for local music, Driver Q&A’s and other interviews, and a reserved area for Gatorade Victory Lane celebrations after each race in Fr8Auctions Celebration Plaza. Fans with an admission will also get to witness Sunday pre-race ceremonies and Driver Introductions at the Start-Finish line.

The day’s on-track activities include two practice sessions each for the Sugarlands Shine 250 and the 1000Bulbs.com 500 throughout the morning and afternoon.

Friday night ends with a bang with the always entertaining “Big One on the Blvd.” driver parade and fan competitions in the legendary infield. Scheduled for a 7 p.m. CDT start, the event is open to all Renewal Guest ticket holders, infield camping guests and fans who purchased an infield wristband.

The Sugarlands Shine 250 gets the green flag this Saturday at 12:30 p.m. CDT, while Foodland/Food Giant Qualifying for the 1000Bulbs.com 500 begins that afternoon (3:35 p.m. CDT). Once the sun goes down, the traditional Saturday Night Infield Concert presented by McDonald’s gets started with headliner and Alabama-native Riley Green. Festivities are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. CDT and admission is FREE to all infield guests and anyone who purchases a ticket to the 1000Bulbs.com 500.

The weekend’s anchor event, the 1000Bulbs.com 500, is set to get the green flag on Sunday at 1 p.m. CDT.



To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 855-518-RACE (7223). Fans can learn more about the entire Transformation Infield Project presented by Graybar by visiting www.talladegasuperspeedway.com/transformation.

About Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega Superspeedway – which will celebrate its 50th anniversary this year – is the most competitive race track on the NASCAR schedule (record 88 lead changes in 188 laps), the highest-banked (33 degrees) and the longest (2.66 miles) as well as the most fun and fan-friendly. Talladega offers something for everyone, including hundreds of acres of free camping, amazing kids tickets and college student prices, along with special offers for military members, first responders, teachers and educators. The historic venue, which opened in 1969, is deemed NASCAR’s “Party Capital” thanks to the track’s infamous infield, the traditional Saturday Night Infield Concert on event weekends and renowned Talladega Blvd., home of the “Big One on the Blvd.” party. It’s the site of the most comfortable seats in motorsports, large ISM Vision HD video boards lining the frontstretch and numerous pre-race activities for fans on race day, including special Kids VIP opportunities. For ticket information, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 855-518-RACE (7223).

The track, along with its parent company, International Speedway Corporation, announced last year Transformation – The Talladega Superspeedway Infield Project presented by Graybar. The approximate $50 million redevelopment endeavor is part of ISC’s long-term capital allocation plan and reinvestment into its major motorsports complexes. The project, highlighted by a one-of-a-kind Talladega Garage Experience, will feature “up-close” access, interactive attractions and enhanced amenities for fans, sponsors, teams and stakeholders in the iconic Talladega infield. Full completion of the modernized project is scheduled for October 2019. Fans can learn more about the project and view the progress 24/7 via the construction cam by visiting www.talladegasuperspeedway.com/transformation.