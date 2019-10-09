Ross Chastain – Sugarlands Shine 250 Race Advance

Sugarlands Shine 250 | Talladega Superspeedway Race Advance

Team: No. 45 CarShield Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Ross Chastain

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @RossChastain

Ross Chastain on Racing at Talladega: “Talladega is definitely a wild card in this playoff,” said Chastain. “There’s a lot that’s out of our control, so we’re going to focus on the things we can control. I know this team will bring a fast CarShield Chevrolet Silverado. We’ll do our best to stay out of trouble and put ourselves in contention at the end of the race. I enjoy superspeedway racing and am looking forward to Saturday’s race.”

The Playoffs: Chastain enters Saturday’s race third in the driver point standings. Following Saturday’s race, the playoff field will be trimmed from eight drivers to six.

Chastain at Talladega: Saturday’s race will mark Chastain’s fourth NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series start (NGOTS) start at Talladega Superspeedway. In his three previous starts, Chastain has two top-15 finishes, with his best finish of third coming in 2013.

The Alva, Florida-native has five NASCAR XFINITY Series starts to his credit at the 2.50-mile track.

In addition, Chastain has three Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts at Talladega Superspeedway.

On the Truck: CarShield continues to support Chastain and the No. 45 Chevrolet.

CarShield visited victory lane with Chastain and the No. 45 team earlier this year at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.

Headquartered in Saint Peters, Mo., CarShield offers vehicle service contracts designed to pick up where automobile owners’ existing warranty drops off and to fill gaps in coverage. CarShield was founded in 2005 by principals Nick Hamilton, Mark Travis, and Rick Brettelle and specializes in shielding its members from the high cost of automobile repairs by offering a wide range of flexible vehicle service plans.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2019, Niece Motorsports enters its fourth season in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel / lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.