Roush Fenway Weekly Advance – Talladega II

Roush Fenway Heads to Sweet Home Alabama for Fall Tilt

Roush Fenway takes its pair of Fords to Sweet Home Alabama this weekend as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) heads to Talladega Superspeedway. RFR has eight wins all-time at Talladega including the most recent by Ricky Stenhouse Jr., in 2017.

Talladega Superspeedway

Sunday, Oct. 13 | 2 p.m. ET

NBC, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

· Ryan Newman, No. 6 Wyndham Rewards Ford Mustang

· Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 17 SunnyD Ford Mustang

Running Clear Across Alabama

Roush Fenway has seen its fair share of success at the Alabama track, amassing 267 starts, eight wins, 43 top-five’s and 90 top-10s across NASCAR’s three major touring series. Roush machines have also tallied eight poles, including four in cup action, and have led more than 1450 laps.

Winning in Greenbow

Roush Fenway has won in all three of NASCAR’s major series at Talladega. The team won its first race at Talladega in the MENCS event in the spring of 1995. Former Roush Fenway driver Mark Martin won for the organization in all three series at the 2.66-mile oval.

Most recently, Stenhouse piloted his Fifth Third Bank Ford to victory lane two years ago when the MENCS rolled through Talladega for the organization’s eighth win at the historic track.

Roush Fenway Unrestricted

Roush Fenway has run a total of 418 MENCS races with restrictor plates, earning 12 victories, 76 top-fives, 148 top-10s and has led 1910 laps.

Fastest Chicken in the South

Former Roush Fenway driver Mark Martin won the fastest Cup race ever recorded on May 10, 1997 at Talladega piloting the No. 6 Ford. Martin, who held off NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt, started from the 18th position and led 47 laps en route to the victory. The race saw 26 lead changes and had an average speed of 188.354 mph.

Tale of the Tape

Roush Fenway has started 208 MENCS races at Talladega with 73 top-10 and 36 top-five finishes along with four poles. Former drivers Mark Martin (1995, 1997), Jamie McMurray (2009), Matt Kenseth (2012) and Stenhouse are responsible for RFR’s combined five Cup wins and overall a Jack Roush Ford has led 1446 laps at the 2.66-mile track.

Where They Rank

· Ryan Newman is 14th in driver points entering Talladega, still with ample opportunity to advance up by season’s end.

· Ricky Stenhouse Jr., is 22nd in points with six races left.

Roush Fenway Talladega Wins

1995-1 Martin Cup

1997-1 Martin Cup

1997 Martin NXS

2006 Martin Truck

2009 Ragan NXS

2009-2 McMurray Cup

2012-2 Kenseth Cup

2017-1 Stenhouse Cup

By the Numbers at Talladega Superspeedway

Race Win T5 T10 Pole Laps Led AvSt AvFn Miles

208 5 36 73 4 35565 1093 18.2 18.5 94602.9

49 2 5 14 1 4634 245 12.5 21.4 12326.4

10 1 2 3 3 865 124 3.0 15.9 2300.9

267 8 43 90 8 41064 1462 16.6 18.9 109230.2