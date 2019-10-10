History Relived! 1969 Miss Talladega 500, along with Vintage Winged Cars Back for Talladega Superspeedway’s 50th Anniversary, NASCAR Playoffs Weekend

TALLADEGA, Ala. – In celebration of Talladega Superspeedway’s 50th anniversary this weekend, the track is thrilled to bring back the first Miss Talladega 500 as well as many of the historic race cars that are a part of the Talladega lure.

Lana Osborn, who greeted driver Richard Brickhouse in the winner’s circle on Sept. 14, 1969, after is triumph in the inaugural Talladega 500 for NASCAR’s premier series, will once again be in Gatorade Victory Lane this Sunday with the victor of the 1000Bulbs.com 500. In addition, the track is bringing back a tradition that dates back to that first event – the beautiful, white and blue horseshoe-shaped, winner’s wreath like Brickhouse sported that iconic day – that will be worn by this fall’s winner.

A host of vintage race cars will also be a part of Sunday’s festivities. Four of the winged cars that competed at the 2.66-mile track in the first race in 1969, along with both events in 1970, will be on hand and participate in the pre-race, sponsor parade lap that gets underway at 11:15 p.m. CDT. There will be three Dodge Daytonas, including:

No. 71 of Bobby Isaac, who sat on the pole for the first three events here

No. 22 of the elder member of the famed “Alabama Gang”, Bobby Allison;

No. 42 of country music legend and driver Marty Robbins

No. 43 Plymouth Superbird of Richard Petty.

The bold vehicles are a part of the “Aero Warrior Reunion,” which will feature nearly 200 street version winged cars that will be on display in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Garage area on Sunday. Fans with a Talladega Garage Experience admission will get to see the beauties up-close on Sunday.

Also on display in the Talladega Garage Experience will be a host of historic machines that include:

1969 Donnie Allison Ford Torino No. 27

1969 David Pearson Ford Torino No. 17

1970 Buddy Baker Dodge Daytona No. 99

1971 Richard Petty Plymouth Roadrunner No. 43

1972 Bobby Allison Chevrolet Malibu No. 12

1987 Bill Elliott Ford Thunderbird No. 9

1990 Dale Earnhardt Chevrolet Lumina No. 3

1996 Dale Jarrett Ford Thunderbird No. 88

In addition, the Alabama Racing Pioneers are scheduled to have a trio of classic cars within the Talladega Garage Experience.

Fans with a Talladega Garage Experience admission will also get to enjoy the 35,000 square foot BIG BILL’S open air social club, that will also house the top 22 teams in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series title standings and fans will get the chance to get up close and personal with the cars and teams via a fan walk way in the garage bay areas.

Other family/fan friendly items in the Garage Experience include incredible $4 or less Value-Priced Concessions, FREE Wi-Fi, BIG BILL’S Open Air Club, a Kids Zone, a Game Zone, Clyde May’s Courtyard, an entertainment stage for local music, Driver Q&A’s and other interviews, and a reserved area for Gatorade Victory Lane celebrations after each race in Fr8Auctions Celebration Plaza. Fans with an admission will also get to witness Sunday pre-race ceremonies and Driver Introductions at the Start-Finish line.

The NASCAR Playoffs weekend kicks off Friday with practice runs all day, followed by Saturday’s Sugarlands Shine 250 for the NASCAR Gandour Outdoors Series at 12:30 p.m. CDT. Foodland/Food Giant Qualifying for the 1000Bulbs.com 500 begins that afternoon (3:35 p.m. CDT). Once the sun goes down, the traditional Saturday Night Infield Concert presented by McDonald’s gets started with headliner and Alabama native Riley Green. Festivities are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. CDT and admission is FREE to all infield guests and anyone who purchases a ticket to the 1000Bulbs.com 500. The 1000Bulbs.com 500 is set to get the green flag on Sunday at 1 p.m. CDT.

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 855-518-RACE (7223). Fans can learn more about the entire Transformation Infield Project presented by Graybar by visiting www.talladegasuperspeedway.com/transformation.

About Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega Superspeedway – which will celebrate its 50th anniversary this year – is the most competitive race track on the NASCAR schedule (record 88 lead changes in 188 laps), the highest-banked (33 degrees) and the longest (2.66 miles) as well as the most fun and fan-friendly. Talladega offers something for everyone, including hundreds of acres of free camping, amazing kids tickets and college student prices, along with special offers for military members, first responders, teachers and educators. The historic venue, which opened in 1969, is deemed NASCAR’s “Party Capital” thanks to the track’s infamous infield, the traditional Saturday Night Infield Concert on event weekends and renowned Talladega Blvd., home of the “Big One on the Blvd.” party. It’s the site of the most comfortable seats in motorsports, large ISM Vision HD video boards lining the frontstretch and numerous pre-race activities for fans on race day, including special Kids VIP opportunities. For ticket information, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 855-518-RACE (7223).

The track, along with its parent company, International Speedway Corporation, announced last year Transformation – The Talladega Superspeedway Infield Project presented by Graybar. The approximate $50 million redevelopment endeavor is part of ISC’s long-term capital allocation plan and reinvestment into its major motorsports complexes. The project, highlighted by a one-of-a-kind Talladega Garage Experience, will feature “up-close” access, interactive attractions and enhanced amenities for fans, sponsors, teams and stakeholders in the iconic Talladega infield. Full completion of the modernized project is scheduled for October 2019. Fans can learn more about the project and view the progress 24/7 via the construction cam by visiting www.talladegasuperspeedway.com/transformation.