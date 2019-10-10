Manscaped joins Rick Ware Racing and Spencer Boyd for Talladega

TALLADEGA, Ala.: Officials from Rick Ware Racing (RWR) announced today that the San Diego, Calif.-based Manscaped has joined the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series No. 52 team with driver Spencer Boyd for Sunday’s 1000Bulbs.com 500 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

Founded in 2017 and featured on ABC’s “Shark Tank,” Manscaped is the only brand dedicated to men’s grooming and hygiene below-the-waist. The product line-up includes precision-engineered tools, unique pH-balanced formulations, and accessories to ensure a simple and effective “manscaping” routine.

“We are excited to have Manscaped join us as a marketing partner this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway,” said Rick Ware Racing general manager Bryan Clodfelter.

“Talladega is a very exciting race and one of those tracks that we really look forward to. “Our No. 52 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driven by Spencer Boyd is going to be an awesome looking race car and we are thrilled to debut Manscaped on the car.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Rick Ware Racing at the legendary Talladega Superspeedway,” offered Joey Kovac, director of paid media at Manscaped. “Their racing team places the highest importance on driver safety at extreme speeds.

“Manscaped’s SkinSafe™ Technology does the same thing while grooming below the waist. We wish them the best of luck on Sunday afternoon.”

Boyd will make just his third Cup Series start, all for Rick Ware Racing. Previously he has started at Michigan International Speedway and Richmond (Va.) Raceway respectively this season. The 24-year-old will also compete in Saturday afternoon’s NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Sugarlands Shine 250 for Young’s Motorsports.

“We had a solid run in the Cup car at Richmond the last time out,” explained Boyd. “The finish didn’t show the progress we made during the race, so hopefully, we’ll get a chance to improve on that this weekend. I’m honored to represent all of our partners at Talladega including Manscaped.”

In addition to Manscaped, Factor One First Source Fast Pharmacy will serve as a major associate partner for the 31st Cup race of the 2019 season. Additional partners for Sunday’s race include The Medicine Shoppe, Alabama Roofing Professionals, 1A Auto, Wilkerson Automotive, Kickass Beef Jerky, Console Vault and Record Rack.

The 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season continues with the 1000Bulbs.com at Talladega Superspeedway on Sun., Oct. 13 at 2:00 p.m. ET on NBC, the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM Satellite Radio NASCAR Channel 90.

