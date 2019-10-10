RCR Event Preview – Talladega Superspeedway

Richard Childress Racing’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series history at Talladega Superspeedway … Richard Childress began his driving career at Talladega Superspeedway in 1969 and is in a tie for the most all-time car owner victories at the storied Alabama-based race track with 12 wins. Dale Earnhardt visited Victory Lane nine times, while Kevin Harvick and Clint Bowyer swept the 2010 events at the 2.66-mile superspeedway. Bowyer added to the Welcome, N.C.-based organization’s total by claiming RCR’s 100th Cup Series win when NASCAR’s senior series visited the facility in October 2011. In 178 starts, RCR also has 5 pole awards, 43 top-five, 71 top-10 finishes and has led 1,843 laps of competition

RCR in the MENCS … In 2,981 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts dating back to 1969, RCR has amassed 51 pole awards,108 wins, 489 top-five finishes and 1,074 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 17.8 and an average finishing position of 16.3. RCR has earned 15 total championships (six Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championships with Earnhardt in 1986, ’87, ’90, ’91, ’93 and ’94, six NASCAR Xfinity Series titles, two Truck Series titles and one ARCA Menards Series title) and was the first organization to win titles in NASCAR’s three national series.

Catch the Action … The 1000Bulbs.com 500 at Talladega Superspeedway will be televised live Sunday, October 13 beginning at 2 p.m. ET on NBC and will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

This Week’s American Ethanol/RCR 50th Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Talladega Superspeedway … In 12 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts at Talladega Superspeedway, Dillon earned his best finish at the 2.66-mile track in April 2016 when he finished third. His best finish in four NASCAR Xfinity Series Starts is also third. He has two starts in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, earning a best finish of seventh in October 2011.

A Touch of Gold … The No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 will feature gold livery this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway in a nod to RCR’s 50th Anniversary.

Meet Dillon … Dillon is scheduled to participate in a Q&A session at the Team Chevy Stage at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, October 13 at 9 a.m. Central Time.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTES:

Talk about Talladega Superspeedway and the history that track has for Richard Childress Racing …

“Talladega Superspeedway is very cool because the track is very important to the history of Richard Childress Racing. It’s where RCR pretty much got everything going. My grandfather gets all the recognition for that. We’re going to celebrate that history when he takes part in pre-race ceremonies this weekend. It’s going to be special to see him out there in the same No. 3 Chevrolet that Dale Earnhardt Sr. drove to victory lane at Talladega. I know he’s pumped for that. Hopefully, we get the pole so we can push him around a little bit on the track.”

Do you look forward to superspeedway races like Talladega Superspeedway?

“Yeah, I really enjoy it. All the Chevrolet cars work really well together at these plate tracks. It’s given us two shots to win. I feel like as a company, we’ve been really close. We thought Daytona was going to be our shot to get into the Playoffs. Obviously, we wrecked right before the rain came trying to hold the lead. It will be fun and I’d love to get out there on the speedways and try to make it happen. It always gets interesting.”

Talk about how much it helps to be able to work with your Chevrolet teammates at a track like Talladega Superspeedway …

“Well, I think it’s great having a guy behind you that you can trust. With a Chevy behind you, you know you have a little more freedom to look out the front. When you’re not looking out the back, it’s a good thing. I think that’s what has happened at some of these races in the past where you’re constantly trying to guard who’s behind you because you don’t know if they are going to stay with you or not. When you have a teammate behind you that you know will follow you wherever you go, it definitely gives you that confidence to make moves and put yourself in a good position.”

Do you remember your first time racing at Talladega Superspeedway? What was your first impression?

“Man, it’s big when you get out there. I remember being in a truck for the first time, drafting, and seeing a guy stick his hand out the car waving like ‘let’s go’ to push him. I was like ‘how is he taking his hand off the wheel right now?’. I was so gripped up and intense because we were going so fast. But as you start relaxing, you get more comfortable and flowing at that place and it’s fun.”

Can you take more chances at places like Talladega Superspeedway since you’re not in the Playoffs?

“Yeah, you definitely try. You try and put yourself in a place to have a shot to win because it goes a long way going into next year.”

Daniel Hemric and the No. 8 Liberty National/RCR 50th Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Talladega Superspeedway … Hemric will be making his second Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series start at Talladega Superspeedway during this weekend’s 500-mile event. The Kannapolis, North Carolina, native started fifth and finished fifth in his first start at the 2.66-mile speedway in April.

A Touch of Gold … This weekend at Talladega Superspeedway, Liberty National is celebrating RCR’s 50th anniversary with a special gold-colored wrap scheme on Hemric’s No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.

Meet the Driver … Hemric is scheduled to take part in a fan Q&A session in the new Talladega Garage Experience on Sunday, Oct. 13, starting at 10:15 a.m. local time.

DANIEL HEMRIC QUOTES:

You had a fifth-place finish at Talladega Superspeedway in April, but it is still a wild-card race. What is the key to success at a track like Talladega, where anything can happen?

“The dynamic of speedway racing over the last three races has really changed with the manufacturers working closely together. We ran fifth there earlier this year, and I feel like that was the first all-in Team Chevy effort in a superspeedway race. That plan was executed to a near perfection, as we put a Chevrolet in Victory Lane and had six of the top-10 finishing positions. I’m sure you will see a lot with each make and manufacturer again this weekend. Whenever we go to the superspeedways, RCR and ECR Engines bring a lot of power and we know we’re going to have really strong race cars. We just have to make right adjustments and put ourselves in a position to capitalize. If you can cycle to the front early in the race you have a good shot at maintaining that throughout the day. You have to have good pit stops and do all the things you can do to keep that track position all day. We were fifth there earlier this year, so hopefully we can improve on that and go for the win. This is our last race with Liberty National as the primary partner on the No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for the year and they have added some gold to the scheme to honor RCR’s 50th anniversary. They’ve been a great partner all year and we are looking to go out on a high note with them this Sunday.”