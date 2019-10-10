Weekend Schedule for Talladega

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and the Gander Outdoors Truck Series head to Talladega Superspeedway this weekend. The NASCAR Xfinity Series is off but will return to competition next week at Kansas Speedway.

This will be the second race in the Round of 12 for the Cup Series Playoffs. Aric Almirola is the defending Cup Series race winner. The Truck Series begins its Round of 6 at the 2.66-mile tri-oval. Timothy Peters won the Truck Series race at Talladega last year.

All times are Eastern.

Friday, October 11

12:35 p.m. – 1:25 p.m.: Truck Series First Practice – No TV

1:35 p.m. – 2:25 p.m.: Cup Series First Practice – NBCSN/MRN

3:35 p.m. – 4:25 p.m.: Truck Series Final Practice – No TV

4:35 p.m. – 5:25 p.m.: Cup Series Final Practice – NBCSN/MRN

Saturday, October 12

10:35 a.m.: Truck Series Qualifying (Single Vehicle/One Lap All Positions) – FS1

1:30 p.m.: Truck Series Sugarlands Shine 250 (Stages 20/40/94 Laps = 250.04 Miles) – FS1/MRN

4:35 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying Impound (Single Vehicle/One Lap All Positions) – NBCSN/MRN/ SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Sunday, October 13

2 p.m.: Cup Series 1000Bulbs.com 500 (Stages 55/110/188 Laps = 500.08 Miles) – NBC/MRN/ SiriusXM NASCAR Radio