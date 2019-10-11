TEAM CHEVY AT TALLADEGA 2: Daniel Hemric Breakout Session Highlights

MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES

TALLADEGA SUPERSPEEDWDAY

1000BULBS.COM 500

TEAM CHEVY PRESS CONF. TRANSCRIPT

OCTOBER 11, 2019

DANIEL HEMRIC, NO. 8 LIBERTY NATIONAL / RCR 50th CAMARO ZL1, Media Breakout Session Highlights:

BASICALLY, HOW HAS THE SEASON GONE SINCE YOU FOUND OUT THAT YOU’RE NOT GOING BACK TO RCR AND WHAT’S YOUR GAME PLAN BEEN SINCE?

“The game plan, from a professional side, has still been the same. The goals you set out to accomplish in February, and really dating back three years ago with RCR, those all stay the same. Just knowing that the things that have changed is knowing the outcome is going to be what it is come Homestead. I’ve got to figure out another path. Personally, you’ve had to kind of grind it out and spend what would typically be your off-days away from the race track doing just that and trying to position yourself and align yourself in a situation where you can continue on and more forward past Homestead as things go down the way they’re going to go down. But the race track stuff hasn’t really changed a whole lot. We still try to go to the race track and do our jobs.”

YOU HAVE SUCH A GREAT PERSONALITY AND YOU’RE REALLY POPULAR WITH THE SPONSORS. HAS THAT BEEN A KEY IN YOUR SEARCH FOR A RIDE IN 2020?

“I like to think it has. I think just do your thing and be yourself and that’s what I’ve always tried to do and I feel very grounded by the fact I think that’s why I’ve had the opportunities to get to where I’m at today. I try not to really veer too far off that course and just try to do what feels right to me and I think along the way I’ve been able to establish and build and create a lot of incredible partnerships, and even a lot a RCR that I’ve been able to be a part of over the last three years. There’s some incredible people and what will be in my eyes, life-long friendships. I feel comfortable with my time spent over at RCR and hopefully the right opportunities and windows open up.”

WHAT WILL MAKE YOU HAPPY AT THE END OF 2019?

“If we can accomplish our goals of winning Rookie of the Year, finish as high in the points as we can, and knowing that when I cross the finish line at Homestead, I know I gave them everything I had from day one together until the checkered flag flew. There’s no doubt in my mind that I know I’ll do that, and I know they know I’ll be happy with that.”

HOW WAS PRACTICE? DID YOU HIT SOME DEBRIS? HOW DO YOU THINK YOU’LL BE SET FOR SUNDAY?

“It’s probably one of my most appealing races over the last stretch here, because of the success we’ve had here and our manufacturer had here back in the spring. And our speed is really, really good. We found ourselves in a situation where we were kind of controlling the speed of a lot of the cars around us, which is a good situation to be in when you’re a part of these deals. We caught a break and ran over something small that made a little hole in the tire. Luckily it went down on the straightaway and I felt it getting into the corners. We will not go to a backup car, which was very nice. We kind of put that in our back pocket as the first lucky break of the weekend and hopefully that’s a key to what’s coming.”

