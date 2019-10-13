1000Bulbs.com 500 Postponed Until Monday at 1 p.m.

Race Halted After 57 of 188 Scheduled Laps

TALLADEGA, Ala. – Today’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 1000Bulbs.com 500 at Talladega Superspeedway has been postponed due to inclement weather. It will resume tomorrow, Monday, October 14, at 1 p.m. CT (2 p.m. ET) on NBCSN.

The event was called after 57 laps of the scheduled 188-lap event due to light rain with William Byron in the lead after winning the race’s first stage, holding off Joey Logano. Pole sitter Chase Elliott wound up 18th after stage one.

Talladega Superspeedway gates will open Monday morning at 11 a.m. All parking lots will open at 7 a.m., with Tram Services beginning at 9 a.m. The all-new Talladega Garage Experience, which allows the fans to be immersed into the sport like never before, opens at 10 a.m.

