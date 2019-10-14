JENSEN ACKLES NAMED GRAND MARSHAL FOR HOLLYWOOD CASINO 400

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (Oct. 14, 2019) – Jensen Ackles, who currently stars on the CW’s longest-running drama (15 years), “Supernatural,” has been tabbed to say the most famous words in motorsports, “Drivers, start your engines,” on Oct. 20 prior to the Hollywood Casino 400, which is the second round elimination race for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

Ackles starred in the 2009 remake of Patrick Lussier’s 1981 slasher film, My Bloody Valentine 3-D. Additionally, he starred in David Winkler’s “Devour” and David McKay’s independent romantic comedy, “Ten Inch Hero.” Previous television roles include “Smallville,” “Dark Angel,” and “Dawson’s Creek.” And, Ackles starred in the mini-series, “Blonde” opposite Patrick Dempsey and Poppy Montgomery.

The Texan began his acting career in 1997 on “Days of Our Lives,” where he received three Daytime Emmy nominations and won the Soap Opera Digest Award for Best Male Newcomer in 1998 for his role as ‘Eric Roman Brady.’

Ackles, along with his wife, are active in several organizations that help a variety of causes throughout the country. Since 2011, they have been active with the Dallas Down Syndrome Guild, due to a personal family connection. They are also on the board, and have partnered with, Random Acts, an organization founded by his co-star Misha Collins. The organization aims to the change the world by spreading positivity in communities everywhere. The Ackles have partnered with the organization to create a platform that helps and supports members of the “Supernatural” family – specifically those who are suffering from mental health issues.

The Ackles have also raised donations for Hurricane Harvey victims, with a matching donation by the CW. They are also strong supporters of Thinkery Austin, an evolution of Austin Children’s Museum where families can be side-by-side exploring science, technology, engineering, art and math. The couple also supports The Birthday Party Project, which throws birthday parties for children in homeless shelters. They also self-fund a Donor Advise Fund, which directs funding to other charity organizations based on interest and need.

Kansas Speedway, a premier motorsports facility in the Midwest, hosts two NASCAR race weekends a year, in addition to hosting approximately 200 other events throughout the year. Kansas Speedway’s first race weekend of the season is in May with the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series under the lights. In the fall, the NASCAR playoffs return in with the NASCAR XFINITY Series and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. To purchase tickets, call 866.460.RACE (7223) or log onto www.kansaspeedway.com.

General parking is always free at Kansas Speedway and fans can bring in one 14x14x14-inch soft-sided cooler with their favorite food and beverages.

Fans can follow Kansas Speedway on Facebook at www.facebook.com/kansasspeedway, Twitter (@kansasspeedway), Instagram (kansasspeedway) and Snapchat (kansasspeedway).