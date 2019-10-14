Kansasland Joins GFR, LaJoie at Kansas Speedway

Go Fas Racing is proud to announce that Kansasland Tire and Service will be the primary sponsor of Corey LaJoie and the No.32 Ford Mustang for this weekend’s Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway.

Kansasland is your Kansas headquarters for tires and wheels, automotive services, and commercial/farm services. Their team keeps you rolling at 25 locations in Kansas (and 45 stores total across five states). If it’s time to change tires, Kansasland stocks a large selection of tires from major brands like Goodyear, Kelly, and Mastercraft to name a few. Looking for an automotive repair and maintenance center? Schedule an appointment today. From an oil change and brake repair to wheel alignments and roadside assistance, they have you covered.

“On behalf of everyone here at the Nebraskaland-Kansasland-Coloradoland Tire Group we are proud and delighted to be partnering with Go Fas Racing at this weekend’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood 400 at the Kansas Speedway,” said Carson Wright, vice president of sales for Nebraskaland, Kansasland, and Coloradoland Tire Group. “Our company and customers are excited for the race and we look forward to cheering on Corey LaJoie in the Kansasland #32 Ford”.

Fans will be able to see the No.32 Kansasland Ford Mustang in person this Thursday at the Wichita, Kansas commercial location! The real racecar that will race this Sunday will be there along with driver Corey LaJoie and Go Fas Racing General Manager Mason St. Hilaire. Fans can get autographs and take pictures with Corey and the Kansasland Ford. The event will run on October 17th from 2-4pm at 5941 Air Cap Drive, Park City, Kansas.

Fans can catch Corey and the Kansasland team on track all weekend beginning Friday with two practices at 4pm and 7pm ET. Saturday, qualifying will take place at 1:35pm ET and raceday coverage of the Hollywood Casino 400 will begin Sunday, October 20th at 2:30pm ET on NBC.

Visit your nearest Kansasland tire & auto repair shop today in Andover, Salina, Goodland, Derby, Emporia, Liberal, Hutchison, Wichita, Garden City, Fredonia, Topeka, Park City, Clay Center, Concordia, Norton, Great Bend, Hays, or Pittsburg, Kansas.

————————————————————–

