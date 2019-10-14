RCR Post Race Report – 1000Bulbs.com 500

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 American Ethanol / RCR 50th Team Survive Wild Race to Finish Sixth at Talladega Superspeedway

Finish: 6th

Start: 20th

Points: 22nd

“I’m so glad we were able to bring home a solid finish with our No. 3 American Ethanol / RCR 50th Chevrolet today. We needed that. We were able to avoid all the big wrecks today and managed to be in contention at the end. On that final run, I just needed the No. 17 (Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.) to pick me up for us to really have a shot at the win. He had a heck of a run coming, so that would have been really nice and propelled us even more forward. We did everything we could with what we had and came close. It was a good weekend for us. The racing was close, and we were close to the front.” -Austin Dillon

Damage to Liberty National/RCR 50th Chevrolet Results in 21st-Place Finish at Talladega Superspeedway for Daniel Hemric

Finish: 21st

Start: 29th

Points: 25th

“We had a strong No. 8 Liberty National / RCR 50th Chevrolet here at Talladega Superspeedway, and that showed when we were able to drive to the lead on Sunday before the rain hit. We came back today and remained a contender throughout the day in the pack. We took damage to the right rear quarter panel early in the race when I was hit from behind coming to pit road under green, but the guys did a good job of fixing that at the stage break. I felt like we were a serious contender for the win, but when that Big One happened into Turn 3, my left front tire hooked on the No. 4 car and we drove right into another car. That damaged the right side nose, hood and fender, and unfortunately we lost a lap on pit road making repairs. We should have had a better finish than 21st, but that’s Talladega Superspeedway for you.” -Daniel Hemric