2022 Silverado ZRX Rumors + 2020 Silverado Powertrain Updates

Is Chevy Building a Raptor Killer? – Truck News

PAOLI, Pa. (October 15th, 2019) – In this episode of AmericanTrucks’ (AT) Truck News, host Adam Maqboul reports on findings, hot off the presses, from Chevy Performance regarding the rumored 2022 Silverado ZRX as well as 2020 Silverado powertrain updates on availability for the 6.2L L87 V-8 and 3.0L Duramax Diesel I-6.

Adam discusses breaking news on the rumored 2022 Silverado ZRX based on General Motors announcing they will go racing in the Best of the Desert off-road racing series with a beefed-up version of the Silverado Trail Boss. This souped-up Silverado Trail Boss features components from the Colorado ZR2, like its Multimatic Dynamic Suspension Spool Valve (DSSV), mud terrain tires, and rear shock skids, to handle the treacherous desert terrain. Could this developmental race truck be the test mule for Chevy’s future competitor to the Ford Raptor?

View it here: https://www.americantrucks.com/the-haul-silverado-october2019.html

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

