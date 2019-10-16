Bangor Savings Bank to gift NASCAR car sponsorship to Travis Mills Foundation

BANGOR, Maine – The Travis Mills Foundation has been providing support and respite to combat-wounded veterans and their families since 2013. Next month, Bangor Savings Bank will put the foundation on a literal fast track for growth when it gifts its primary Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series car sponsorship to the nonprofit for the race at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Florida.

Northern New England native Austin Theriault will drive the No. 52 Rick Ware Racing car covered with the Travis Mills Foundation name and logo in the Ford EcoBoost 400 on Nov. 17, the final Cup Race of the season. The speedway has a spectator capacity of 46,000, and the race annually has one of the largest television audiences of the Cup Series season with more than 4 million viewers last year.

“We’ve had a wonderful partnership with Austin Theriault and, with Austin’s support, thought it was a perfect opportunity to highlight a local nonprofit that is responding to a nationwide need,” said Bangor Savings Bank President and CEO, Bob Montgomery-Rice. “The Travis Mills Foundation’s philosophy of ‘Never give up. Never quit’ is an inspiration to us all. We hope the exposure leading up to and during the race helps the Travis Mills Foundation fulfill their mission.”

Bangor Savings has supported the Travis Mills Foundation through its events, like the Miles for Mills Memorial Day 5K, and through donations to the amazing vacation retreat it has built for military families. The foundation has supported more than 300 families from 38 states since its founding.

Travis Mills is a retired United States Army Staff Sergeant and one of only five quadruple amputees from the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan to survive his injuries. Mills is a motivational speaker, actor, author and an advocate for veterans and amputees who continues to overcome life’s challenges, breaking physical barriers and defying odds.

“The Travis Mills Foundation is honored to partner alongside Bangor Savings Bank to support more of America’s recalibrated veterans and their families. Since 2016, Bangor Savings Bank has been in our corner, and we are so proud that they share our mission,” said SSG Travis Mills. “We know that our veterans matter to our bank, and we look forward to seeing Austin on the track at Homestead and sharing our Foundation’s work with millions of racing fans.”

Mills and his wife Kelsey founded the Travis Mills Foundation to benefit post 9/11 veterans injured in active duty or as a result of their service to the nation. The foundation provides programs that help veterans overcome physical obstacles, strengthen their families and provide rest and relaxation. The foundation retreat in Rome, Maine hosts families for an all-inclusive, all-expenses-paid, barrier-free vacation where they participate in adaptive activities, bond with other veteran families, and enjoy much-needed respite in Maine’s great outdoors.

Bangor Savings Bank has sponsored Theriault in five Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races this season, including his series debut in July at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. The bank plans to sponsor Theriault for Cup Series races at Kansas Speedway, Martinsville Speedway, and Texas Motor Speedway leading up to the season finale in Florida.

