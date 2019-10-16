First 5 Mods for Your 2019 Chevrolet Silverado

2019 Silverado Parts Buyer’s Guide – The Haul

PAOLI, Pa. (October 15th, 2019) – In this episode of AmericanTrucks’ (AT) “The Haul” YouTube series, host Sara Riordan selects her first 5 Silverado parts for the all-new 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500. GM’s bigger, lighter, and more powerful Silverado pickup is more efficient thanks to a complete redesign for the 2019 model year. With these enhancements for the completely new fourth generation Silverado comes all new fitment and truck accessories to review and test.

“This was my first build and I was excited to modify the 2019 Silverado! There was a lot of hype when this truck came out, so to choose the first 5 mods for it was a huge deal to me. I chose some of the no-brainers like side steps and a tonneau, but also added some more exciting mods like the wheels and tires, leveling kit, and dual exhaust.” –Sara Riordan

Even though the engineers and designers at Chevrolet did a great job giving the Silverado a much-needed design overhaul, Sara’s additions, including parts from categories like truck bed covers to truck rims, add a personal touch to this, now dapper, bowtie.

Parts featured in this video: Pro Comp Suspension 2.25 in. Leveling Lift Kit, Fuel Wheels Maverick Gloss Black Milled 6-Lug Wheel – 20×9, NITTO Terra Grappler G2 Tire – 275/60R20, Coyote Black 6 Spline Lug Nut Kit – 14mm x 1.5, Corsa Sport Dual Exhaust System w/ Black Tips – Rear Exit, Barricade HD Drop Side Step Bars, & UnderCover Ultra Flex Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover – Black Textured.

View it here: https://www.americantrucks.com/the-haul-silverado-october-2019.html

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

About AmericanTrucks

AmericanTrucks is regarded as one of the best, most reliable online aftermarket retailers providing parts and accessories for F150, F250, Silverado, Sierra, and RAM. Catering to the needs and demands of late-model truck owners and enthusiasts, AmericanTrucks provides the best parts with support from genuine truck experts. Located just outside of Philadelphia, AmericanTrucks is dedicated to offering the truck community with the highest quality of parts and customer service. Please visit https://www.americantrucks.com for more information.