Four Takeaways from the Sugarland Shines 250 at Talladega Superspeedway

The NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series was back on track this past weekend to begin the Round of 6 in their playoff run and it did come with some controversy (more on that later). Despite the race being overshadowed by controversy, there was some great racing action with some drivers who rebounded from a penalty or took themselves out of the race and are below the cut line.
Let’s take a look at the Four Takeaways from the Sugarland Shines 250.
- Boyd gets the ultimate upset – Regardless of the controversial finish, Spencer Boyd and his No. 20 Youngs Motorsports team were the ultimate victors in the end. The Missouri native led just one lap en route to his first career Truck Series victory. Prior to his win on Saturday, Boyd only had two top fives and top-10 finishes over his short career so far.
- Late Race Controversy – One of the biggest stories coming out of Talladega weekend, at least in the Truck Series, was the last lap. Originally, Johnny Sauter was the first to cross the line but Sauter accidentally forced Boyd below the yellow line. Due to the issue, Sauter did not win and came home with a disappointing 14th place finish after leading 28 laps. It would have been his first victory since Dover in what has been an up and down season for Sauter. When trucks return later this month in October, Sauter and his No. 13 ThorSport team will now be more hungry to get back to victory lane.
- Calm race – When coming to Talladega or Daytona, race fans expect there to be tons of wrecks. However, that was not the case this time around. There were only seven cautions for 29 laps and 29.6% of the race was run under green. It was a different race than what we saw at the season opener at Daytona. Despite there not being that many wrecks, it was a relatively great race even considering that there were some questionable calls.
- All Out Motorsports Returns – It was announced earlier this season that Korbin Forrister and his All Out Motorsports team would shut down. But this past weekend the team made a return to the track. Forrister qualified ninth and ended up finishing 13th, one lap down. It is unclear if the team will finish out the season or remain on a partial schedule.