Four Takeaways from the Sugarland Shines 250 at Talladega Superspeedway

The NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series was back on track this past weekend to begin the Round of 6 in their playoff run and it did come with some controversy (more on that later). Despite the race being overshadowed by controversy, there was some great racing action with some drivers who rebounded from a penalty or took themselves out of the race and are below the cut line.

Let’s take a look at the Four Takeaways from the Sugarland Shines 250.