Justin Haley to Drive Breast Cancer Awareness in First Start at Kansas Speedway

Justin Haley Notes:

First start at Kansas Speedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Haley will pilot an all-pink paint scheme for Breast Cancer Awareness, featuring 84 names of people from both Kaulig Racing and LeafFilter Gutter Protection who are affected by breast cancer

Kaulig Racing Notes:

Best Start at Kansas Speedway: 9th (2016)

Best Finish at Kansas Speedway: 9th (2016)

Quotes:

“We had an awesome run at Dover – a Top-5 finish for us, but sadly, we were knocked out of the playoffs. That’s ok, because we are running this special, all-pink paint scheme this weekend for the month of October at Kansas Speedway. We’ve got 84 names of people who are affected by breast cancer at Kaulig Racing and LeafFilter Gutter Protection. A huge thanks to LeafFilter for allowing us to run this paint scheme. I know everyone at the Fraternal Order of Eagles (FOE), my personal sponsor, does a lot with Breast Cancer Awareness, so I’m really excited to get this car on track and hopefully we can get it in Victory Lane for all the men and women who are affected.”

About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by CEO and owner of LeafFilter Gutter Protection®, Kaulig Capital and Kaulig Media, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016 Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively, finishing seventh (2016), 11th (2017) and 12th (2018). Maintaining their technical alliance with Richard Childress Racing, Kaulig Racing™ has come to be one of the top-competitors on track each weekend. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com .