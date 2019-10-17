10-Time NASCAR Cup Series Race Winner Returns to No. 14 Ford Mustang

Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) has extended its relationship with driver Clint Bowyer, keeping the 10-time NASCAR Cup Series race winner in the team’s No. 14 Ford Mustang for 2020.

The 2020 season will mark Bowyer’s fourth year with SHR and his 15th in the NASCAR Cup Series. The 40-year-old from Emporia, Kansas, took over the No. 14 Ford in 2017 following the retirement of three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and 2020 NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart. Bowyer recently made his 500th career NASCAR Cup Series start last Sunday at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway and he is in the NASCAR Playoffs for the second straight year.

“Clint Bowyer is a racer to his core who brings passion and energy to our race team,” said Stewart, who co-owns SHR with Haas Automation founder Gene Haas. “He’s exactly who I wanted to drive my No. 14 car and we’re very happy to have him continue with Stewart-Haas Racing.”

Bowyer’s renewal with SHR comes at an appropriate time. He is a proud member of the Sunflower State and it’s where the NASCAR Cup Series races this weekend with the Hollywood Casino 400 on Sunday at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City.

“I’m proud to be back with Stewart-Haas Racing next year and very happy to announce it the week leading into my home race,” Bowyer said. “This is a team filled with racers who love to compete, and as a racecar driver, it’s exactly where you want to be. Great equipment, great teammates, and we’re all backed by great people, which starts at the top with Tony and Gene. They know how to build some fast Ford Mustangs and I’m the lucky guy who gets to drive ‘em.”

Bowyer has seven top-five and 15 top-10 finishes so far this season and is currently 11th in the playoff standings. In his last NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas in May, Bowyer qualified second and finished fifth.

The Hollywood Casino 400 is the sixth race of the 10-race playoffs and the final race in the Round of 12. It starts at 2:30 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by NBC and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

About Stewart-Haas Racing:

Stewart-Haas Racing is the title-winning NASCAR team co-owned by three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart and Gene Haas, founder of Haas Automation – the largest CNC machine tool builder in North America. The Kannapolis, North Carolina-based organization fields four entries in the NASCAR Cup Series – the No. 4 Ford Mustang for Kevin Harvick, the No. 10 Ford Mustang for Aric Almirola, the No. 14 Ford Mustang for Clint Bowyer and the No. 41 Ford Mustang for Daniel Suárez. The team also competes in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with two fulltime entries – the No. 00 Ford Mustang for Cole Custer and the No. 98 Ford Mustang for Chase Briscoe. For more information, please visit us online at www.StewartHaasRacing.com, on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/StewartHaasRacing, on Twitter @StewartHaasRcng and on Instagram @StewartHaasRacing.