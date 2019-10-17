RCR Event Preview – Kansas Speedway

Richard Childress Racing at Kansas Speedway … In 83 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts at Kansas Speedway, Richard Childress Racing has one win, visiting victory lane in 2013 with Kevin Harvick, among five top-five and 23 top-10 finishes.

RCR in the MENCS … In 2,983 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts dating back to 1969, RCR has amassed 51 pole awards,108 wins, 489 top-five finishes and 1,075 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 17.8 and an average finishing position of 16.3. RCR has earned 15 total championships (six Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championships with Earnhardt in 1986, ’87, ’90, ’91, ’93 and ’94, six NASCAR Xfinity Series titles, two Truck Series titles and one ARCA Menards Series title) and was the first organization to win titles in NASCAR’s three national series.

A Celebration of 50 Years … Help Richard Childress Racing celebrate their golden anniversary at RCR Fan Day at our campus in Welcome, North Carolina on Friday, October 25. The unique, one-day event will include driver/owner autograph sessions, panel discussions with key personnel, a kids’ interactive area, pit crew demos, shop tours and even a hauler parade to help send off our teams as they head to Martinsville Raceway. Follow RCR’s social media channels for updates regarding Fan Day and all 50th Anniversary events.

Catch the Action … The Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway will be televised live Sunday, October 20 beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC and will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

This Week’s Roland Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Kansas Speedway … Dillon has made 12 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts at Kansas Speedway, earning his best finish of sixth in May and October 2016.

About Roland … Roland DGA Corporation serves North and South America as the marketing, sales, distribution and service arm for Roland DG Corporation. Founded in 1981 and listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Roland DG of Hamamatsu, Japan is a worldwide leader in wide-format inkjet printers for the sign, apparel, textile, personalization and vehicle graphics markets; engravers for awards, giftware and ADA signage; photo impact printers for direct part marking; and 3D printers and CNC milling machines for the dental CAD/CAM, rapid prototyping, part manufacturing and medical industries. For more information, visit rolanddga.com.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTE:

How is Kansas unique compared to some of the other 1.5-mile tracks?

“Kansas Speedway has done a really good job with their banking. There’s a line right up by the fence that has a little extra grip. There’s an angle up there that I don’t think many tracks have figured out yet, but Kansas got it right. You can run from top to bottom there. The bottom groove is the preferred groove at the beginning, but it becomes too tight to try and run around there in turns one and two sometimes depending on what the balance of your race car is. I’ve enjoyed that track a lot ever since they repaved it. I wish every track could do as good as a job as Kansas has with repaves.”

Daniel Hemric and the No. 8 Caterpillar Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Kansas Speedway … Hemric will be making his second Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series start at Kansas Speedway during this weekend’s 400-mile event. The Kannapolis, North Carolina, native started 17th and finished 18th in his first start at the 1.5-mile speedway in May. About NMC Cat … As one of the longest operating Caterpillar dealerships, NMC has proudly served customers with equipment and service solutions since 1938. Our team works hard each day to build long-lasting relationships with our customers – and we strive to be the first choice for the equipment and services they need for the many industries we serve, including construction, power generation, on-highway truck and agriculture. After more than 80 years since the first NMC location opened for business, there is still a can-do spirit leading the way. There is a continuing focus to help our customers succeed and a determination to create new opportunities for today as well as for the next 80 years. Meet the Driver … Hemric is scheduled to make an appearance at the RCR merchandise hauler in the Kansas Speedway fan zone for an autograph session on Sunday, Oct. 20, starting at 9:40 a.m. local time. DANIEL HEMRIC QUOTES:

Kansas Speedway looks very similar to other 1.5-mile tracks on the circuit, but what makes it so unique?

“Kansas Speedway is a place where throttle-on time is higher than a lot of the other 1.5-mile tracks we go to throughout the year. When we were there in May it was a night race, and I feel like our thought process going into that race and the type of cars we had built for that race was one thing that will likely be different going back there this weekend for a day race. It’s definitely not the same as any other 1.5-mile track on the schedule. They all seem to have their own characteristics that requires something different. That knife edge of what it requires that makes it different is significantly enhanced with this package as well. Hopefully, we can go there this weekend and hit on it with this No. 8 Caterpillar Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.” What can you take from the May race that you can apply to this weekend’s 400-mile event?

“What we needed in the spring race was completely different than what we will need this weekend because we will have completely different track conditions. This weekend, we’re going to be racing during the day. In May, we were racing at night. Ambient temperature and all of those variables are going to be way different. You may know you’re better as a company going back to a track for the second time in a season, but if you don’t make those changes to your car build and setup for those differences, get tunnel-vision on what you did that first race, you could still be behind when you unload off the truck. There is a lot up in the air, but we have a company full of smart people that will make those calls. I’ll just get in, drive the thing and offer the best feedback I can throughout the weekend.”