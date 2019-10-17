RCR Event Preview – Kansas Speedway

Richard Childress Racing at Kansas Speedway … In 83 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts at Kansas Speedway, Richard Childress Racing has one win, visiting victory lane in 2013 with Kevin Harvick, among five top-five and 23 top-10 finishes.
RCR in the MENCS … In 2,983 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts dating back to 1969, RCR has amassed 51 pole awards,108 wins, 489 top-five finishes and 1,075 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 17.8 and an average finishing position of 16.3. RCR has earned 15 total championships (six Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championships with Earnhardt in 1986, ’87, ’90, ’91, ’93 and ’94, six NASCAR Xfinity Series titles, two Truck Series titles and one ARCA Menards Series title) and was the first organization to win titles in NASCAR’s three national series.
A Celebration of 50 Years … Help Richard Childress Racing celebrate their golden anniversary at RCR Fan Day at our campus in Welcome, North Carolina on Friday, October 25. The unique, one-day event will include driver/owner autograph sessions, panel discussions with key personnel, a kids’ interactive area, pit crew demos, shop tours and even a hauler parade to help send off our teams as they head to Martinsville Raceway. Follow RCR’s social media channels for updates regarding Fan Day and all 50th Anniversary events.
Catch the Action … The Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway will be televised live Sunday, October 20 beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC and will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
This Week’s Roland Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Kansas Speedway … Dillon has made 12 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts at Kansas Speedway, earning his best finish of sixth in May and October 2016.
About Roland … Roland DGA Corporation serves North and South America as the marketing, sales, distribution and service arm for Roland DG Corporation. Founded in 1981 and listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Roland DG of Hamamatsu, Japan is a worldwide leader in wide-format inkjet printers for the sign, apparel, textile, personalization and vehicle graphics markets; engravers for awards, giftware and ADA signage; photo impact printers for direct part marking; and 3D printers and CNC milling machines for the dental CAD/CAM, rapid prototyping, part manufacturing and medical industries. For more information, visit rolanddga.com.
AUSTIN DILLON QUOTE:
How is Kansas unique compared to some of the other 1.5-mile tracks?
“Kansas Speedway has done a really good job with their banking. There’s a line right up by the fence that has a little extra grip. There’s an angle up there that I don’t think many tracks have figured out yet, but Kansas got it right. You can run from top to bottom there. The bottom groove is the preferred groove at the beginning, but it becomes too tight to try and run around there in turns one and two sometimes depending on what the balance of your race car is. I’ve enjoyed that track a lot ever since they repaved it. I wish every track could do as good as a job as Kansas has with repaves.”
About NMC Cat … As one of the longest operating Caterpillar dealerships, NMC has proudly served customers with equipment and service solutions since 1938. Our team works hard each day to build long-lasting relationships with our customers – and we strive to be the first choice for the equipment and services they need for the many industries we serve, including construction, power generation, on-highway truck and agriculture. After more than 80 years since the first NMC location opened for business, there is still a can-do spirit leading the way. There is a continuing focus to help our customers succeed and a determination to create new opportunities for today as well as for the next 80 years.
Meet the Driver … Hemric is scheduled to make an appearance at the RCR merchandise hauler in the Kansas Speedway fan zone for an autograph session on Sunday, Oct. 20, starting at 9:40 a.m. local time.
DANIEL HEMRIC QUOTES:
Kansas Speedway looks very similar to other 1.5-mile tracks on the circuit, but what makes it so unique?
“Kansas Speedway is a place where throttle-on time is higher than a lot of the other 1.5-mile tracks we go to throughout the year. When we were there in May it was a night race, and I feel like our thought process going into that race and the type of cars we had built for that race was one thing that will likely be different going back there this weekend for a day race. It’s definitely not the same as any other 1.5-mile track on the schedule. They all seem to have their own characteristics that requires something different. That knife edge of what it requires that makes it different is significantly enhanced with this package as well. Hopefully, we can go there this weekend and hit on it with this No. 8 Caterpillar Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.”
What can you take from the May race that you can apply to this weekend’s 400-mile event?
“What we needed in the spring race was completely different than what we will need this weekend because we will have completely different track conditions. This weekend, we’re going to be racing during the day. In May, we were racing at night. Ambient temperature and all of those variables are going to be way different. You may know you’re better as a company going back to a track for the second time in a season, but if you don’t make those changes to your car build and setup for those differences, get tunnel-vision on what you did that first race, you could still be behind when you unload off the truck. There is a lot up in the air, but we have a company full of smart people that will make those calls. I’ll just get in, drive the thing and offer the best feedback I can throughout the weekend.”
Dover Review … Tyler Reddick finished 12th during the most recent Xfinity Series race at Dover International Speedway.
Round of 8 … Kansas Speedway opens the Round of 8 for the Xfinity Series Playoffs. The round will continue through Texas Motor Speedway and conclude at ISM Raceway. The top four drivers at the end of the round will contend for the Championship at the season-finale event at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
The Points …Tyler Reddick is third in the Xfinity Series Playoff standings.
Catch the Action … Coverage of this week’s Kansas Lottery 300 at Kasas Speedway will be televised live on Saturday, October 19, beginning at 3 p.m. Eastern Time on NBC. It will also be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Satellite Radio, channel 90.
Tyler Reddick and the No. 2 Tame the Beast Chevrolet Camaro at Kansas Speedway … Tyler Reddick has two previous NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Kansas Speedway, collecting two top-five finishes and one pole award. Reddick also made his second Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series start at the spring Kansas race weekend earlier this season, finishing ninth in the event. He also has two NASCAR Truck Series starts at the 1.5-mile speedway.
Groom Boldly & Tame the Beast … Tame the Beast® creates a complete line of men’s grooming products with arousing scents and energizing properties. Products include invigorating lotions, styling products and all-in-one washes with adventurous levels of superfood botanicals and Sasquatch testosterone, “down-there” care products like anti-chafing Nutt Butters, and more. Every Tame the Beast® product is produced in the U.S.A. Learn more about TAME the BEAST® at GetBeast.com and Amazon.com/TametheBeast. Save 20% today at GetBeast.com with code SPEEDYBEAST.
Meet Reddick … Fans can meet Reddick when he visits the Team Chevy display for a Q&A session on Saturday, October 19, beginning at 9:45 a.m. local time at the Kansas Speedway fan zone.
TYLER REDDICK QUOTE:
Everyone says that while Kansas may look like a traditional 1.5-mile track, it’s changing. Have you noticed that?
“It is a little bit, but I think the tires we’ve brought the past two years have allowed it to be what it always has been, which is a place where you don’t loose a lot of pace but you do still need tires. The air pressures change so much there that the balance of the car will change with them, so that tends to be the biggest thing we focus on, more so than tire fall-off. What we saw at Chicago, a place that normally has really good tire fall-off that’s comparable to Homestead, we didn’t see much fall-off at all and that makes the racing a little bit different. I believe we’ll be on a very similar tire at Kansas this weekend, so I expect a lot less tire fall-off than what we’ve even had in the years past. We’ll still be able to move around like we have in past races at Kansas, but I don’t think our pace will fall-off as much so that could be a new challenge.”