Drew Dollar Leads ARCA Menards Series Practice at Kansas Speedway; Title Contenders Eckes and Self Third and Sixth

DGR Crosley Racing teammates Drew Dollar (No. 4 Dollar Concrete Construction Toyota) and Tanner Gray (Gray Motorsports/Valvoline/Durst, Inc. Toyota) led the way in the day’s only practice session for the ARCA Menards Series ARCA Kansas 150 on Friday afternoon at Kansas Speedway.

Dollar, whose only previous series start resulted in a sixth-place finish at WWT Raceway at Gateway in June, led the way with a lap at 29.866 seconds/180.808 miles per hour. He was a tenth of a second quicker than Gray, the 2018 NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series Pro Stock division champion, who timed in at 29.980 seconds/180.120 miles per hour.

They were the only two drivers to break into the 29-second/180 miles per hour bracket.

Current championship points leader Christian Eckes (No. 15 JBL Audio Toyota) was third at 30.010 seconds/179.940 miles per hour, Riley Herbst (No. 18 Monster Energy/ORCA Coolers/Terrible Herbst/Advance Auto Parts Toyota) was fourth at 30.185 seconds/178.897 miles per hour, and three-time 2019 winner Ty Majeski (No. 22 Crestliner Ford) rounded out the top five at 30.195 seconds/178.838 miles per hour.

The one hour, 55 minute session ran uninterrupted by incidents. Hailie Deegan (No. 55 TRD 40th Anniversary Toyota) was reported to lightly scuff the outside wall but no damage was reported.

Michael Self (No. 25 Sinclair Lubricants Toyota), currently second in the series standings by just 15 points to Eckes, was sixth. Self is the 2017 winner at Kansas and has four wins so far in 2019 at Daytona, Five Flags, Salem, and Springfield.

Bret Holmes (No. 23 Southern States Bank Chevrolet), Daytona winner Harrison Burton (No. 20 RUUD Toyota), defending series champion and defending race winner Sheldon Creed (No. 28 Chevy Accessories Chevrolet), and Deegan rounded out the top ten.

General Tire Pole Qualifying is set for 6 pm ET/5 pm CT, and the green flag on the final round of the 2019 season is set to fly at 8:30 pm ET/7:30 pm CT. The race will be televised live on MAVTV and streamed for free on NASCAR.com. ARCA for Me members can follow live timing & scoring and live track updates for both sessions for free at ARCARacing.com.