Kurt Busch and Kyle Larson Visit Cancer Patients Prior to Kansas Speedway Race Weekend

Chip Ganassi Racing drivers Kurt Busch and Kyle Larson visited with patients undergoing chemotherapy at AdventHealth Cancer Center Shawnee Mission in advance of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway on Sunday, Oct. 20.

Busch, the former NASCAR Cup Series champion, will drive the AdventHealth No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Kansas Speedway. The car is accented in pink for breast cancer awareness and features Nicole Boxx as the honorary crew chief, with her name on the passenger side of the car. Boxx was diagnosed with breast cancer in her early forties, after a routine mammogram. She celebrated five years cancer free this month.

“I encourage every woman I meet to get her annual mammogram,” said Boxx. “My cancer was small and in an area where it would have been many months before it would be felt with a breast exam. Women are often distracted by taking care of everyone around them, but I hope seeing pink in October and seeing the pink on the No. 1 car will remind women to take care of themselves.”

Boxx joined Busch and Larson as they visited with cancer patients on Friday. The drivers then unveiled the car to Boxx and her family, friends and coworkers.

“It’s an honor to drive this special car recognizing Nicole and all breast cancer survivors,” said Busch. “The women in my family are the bond that keeps our lives together, and I’m happy the Chip Ganassi Racing team and AdventHealth have partnered on this initiative to remind women to take time for themselves and schedule their annual mammograms.”

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, AdventHealth Shawnee Mission is offering 3D mammograms for $30 throughout October 2019. This limited-time pricing will make it affordable for women who may not be covered by insurance to receive preventive screening. Annual mammograms are recommended for all women beginning at age 40, and earlier for women with higher than average risk of breast cancer.

“Every October we see a sea of pink to remind us that early detection for breast cancer saves lives,” said Bettina Lowe, MD, Medical Director of AdventHealth Shawnee Mission NAPBC Breast Program. “This year it was important to us at AdventHealth Cancer Center Shawnee Mission that we went beyond pink in celebrating Breast Cancer Awareness Month to really make an impact on women’s health in Kansas City.”

For women whose mammograms are covered by insurance, they can also choose to donate $30 to the Women’s Services fund at AdventHealth Foundation Shawnee Mission to support vital health care services – including mammograms – for underserved women in the community.