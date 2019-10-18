TEAM CHEVY AT KANSAS 2: Ryan Preece Breakout Session Highlights

MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES

KANSAS SPEEDWAY

HOLLYWOOD CASINO 400

TEAM CHEVY PRESS CONF. TRANSCRIPT

OCTOBER 18, 2019

RYAN PREECE, NO. 47 KROGER CAMARO ZL1, Media Breakout Session Highlights:

HOW IS THE BACKUP CAR?

“We were just super, super loose. We made some adjustments and we’ll go at it again. I will say it was turning pretty solid.”

HOW DIFFERENT WOULD CHRIS BUESCHER’S BACKUP CAR BE COMPARED TO YOURS?

“I think our car builds are pretty close. I think it’s just other stuff that goes into it. I think we found a direction at Dover that we’re heading in. We’re just really, really loose and limited with what you can do with what you have. I think what really needs to be focused on how hard these guys worked this morning to get this car turned around. We were probably 10 minutes late into practice, but we were there. We practiced, we found what direction we needed to go in and now we need to do that. Man, these guys haven’t had much sleep. I’m pretty proud of them.”

INAUDIBLE

“Mentally, I think my guys are pretty tough. So, I think they’re fine. We’re in it as a team. I wasn’t going to just show up later in the afternoon and show up to drive. I wanted them to know I was right there with them.”

“I was helping those guys more with the interior stuff. Everything else, these guys do this on a daily basis. I’ll let them do it, but I wanted to help in any way I could.”

IT WOULD BE EASY FOR A TEAM TO USE THIS AS AN EXCUSE. HOW DO YOU GUYS NOT?

“I think it really just shows how strong the team at JTG Daugherty is. I don’t even know what time they started making plans to make this all happen, but it was less than 36 hours to figure it out. My hat is off to them because I know what it takes to even plan a regular weekend. The fact is that we’re here and we’re going to make the best of it.”

AFTER THIS WEEK’S ANNOUNCEMENT, HAVE YOU HAD A CHANCE TO TALK TO RICKY STENHOUSE JR. ABOUT NEXT YEAR?

“I’ve known Ricky (Stenhouse Jr.) for a while, just because of the similar people we’ve worked with. The first time I ever met Ricky was actually New Hampshire in 2015. I’ve known him for a while. I look forward to working with him and what we all feel he can bring to the team. Hopefully, we’ll keep going.”

“We’re both race car drivers. As far as finding something, a path in what we need in a race car, I felt like Dover even though it’s different, it’s not. It’s still a race car. It was a direction. Like I said, it’s an unfortunate circumstance to have to do what we had to do because I felt like the primary we were bringing was going to be really good. We’re just moving on this weekend. I look forward to working with Ricky. Hopefully, we can continue to build.”

WHAT ARE YOU EXPECTING OUT OF MARTINSVILLE GOING BACK A SECOND TIME?

“I don’t know. I’m looking forward to it. I love places like Bristol, Martinsville, all those short tracks. Hopefully, some of the stuff we’ve learned will help even more at Martinsville. I feel like it will because it’s made it that much more positive. But time will only tell. I’m definitely excited to get to Martinsville. Aerodynamics matter, but not nearly as much as it does at other places.”

HOW HARD IS PATIENCE AT MARTINSVILLE?

“Patience is important everywhere. But, at the same time, if you’re fast, you want to get out front and dictate the pace that you want. I don’t know yet, we’ll find out next week.”

HOW DO YOU GO ABOUT RACING THE PLAYOFF DRIVERS?

“You’ve got to be respectful of them. You’re racing around them, you have to. If it’s a guy that’s racing on the cut line and he’s fast, you cut him a break for sure. You’re not going to lay a door on him, you’re not going to take the air off of them. If it’s for a win, I think you do what you have to do. But, if it’s for 15th or something like that, you want to have a good day but you want to show respect at the same time. I think every situation is different.”

INAUDIBLE

“I think we just need to find out where we are going to be, as far as balance. It’s complete unknown. I think we found that direction. We’re pretty loose right now, so we’re just going to try and tighten it up some.”

IN TERMS OF RACING, WHAT LINE DO YOU THINK WILL BE THE ONE TO BE ON?

“I think weather is going to play a big part in that. We’re not really sure yet, we’re going to find out.”

YOU’VE HAD A UP AND DOWN SEASON. HOW DO YOU GRADE YOUR SEASON SO FAR?

“I think it hasn’t really gone the way we wanted it to. We’re just rolling toward next year.”

WHAT DO YOU WANT TO IMPROVE ON FOR 2020?

“I think consistency. We just need to be consistent.”

