Early Damage Ends Newman’s Day in Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (Oct. 20, 2019) – A wreck just before the end of Stage 1 rendered Ryan Newman’s No. 6 ROUSH Performance Ford Mustang unable to continue, and relegated the driver to a 40th-place finish at Kansas Speedway.

Newman rolled off the grid from the seventh position following his best qualifying effort of the season. The advantageous track position would not last long, however, as wild racing at the 1.5-mile track damaged the right side of his Ford Mustang and forced the team to make an unscheduled pit stop just eight laps into the race.

With varying pit strategies playing out across the field, Newman was battling to get back onto the lead lap when he made contact with teammate Ricky Stenhouse and hit the retaining wall of the race track. The damage was too severe to repair, and Newman was dealt his first DNF of the season and a 40th-place finish.

Newman and the No. 6 team return to action next weekend at Martinsville Speedway. Race coverage on Sunday begins at 3 p.m. on NBCSN. Coverage can also be heard on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90.