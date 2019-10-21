John Hunter Nemechek earns top-10 finish at Kansas

Kansas City, KS – By finishing seventh at the Charlotte Roval and eighth at Dover, John Hunter Nemechek came into Kansas looking to keep that consistency going into Kansas.

Nemechek has faced an up and down season throughout most of the Xfinity Series season in 2019, earning four top fives and 16 top-10 finishes but with five DNFs along the way. He had some especially bad luck in July at Daytona that continued through Loudon.

Nemechek was once again hoping for a solid effort with his No. 23 Fire Alarm Services Chevrolet. The GMS Racing driver started 15th and finished ninth in the first stage. However, things got interesting for Nemechek during the second stage.

A few laps after the restart on Lap 74, Austin Cindric accidentally made contact with Nemechek which almost sent Nemechek spinning but he did get sideways coming out of Turn 4. As a result of the contact, Nemechek was unable to earn a top-10 finish in Stage 2 and barely missed out on getting stage points.

The No. 23 GMS Racing team fought their way back up after changes made to the car and ultimately came home with another top-10 finish by finishing eighth.

“We needed more speed,” Nemechek said. “We fought handling all day, spun out and went a lap down and recovered from that. That’s about the way our season has gone, just trying to rebound from things. It’s a good day to rebound to eighth. We didn’t really think we were going to finish there. Overall, a solid day. Thanks to all the Fire Alarm Services people that are here. All of our GMS Racing crew for giving me this opportunity.”