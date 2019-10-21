Stenhouse Jr. Drives Fastenal Ford to a 16th-Place Finish at Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (Oct. 20, 2019) – After the race was sent into overtime with two green-white-checkered attempts, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. picked up six positions in the final six laps to take the checkered flag in the 16th position.

“We were really tight all day,” Stenhouse said. “No matter what we did to our Fastenal Ford it just remained tight. It’s definitely not what we wanted after running so well here in the spring but overall it was a decent finish. Our main goal is just to finish the season strong and we have done that the past few weeks.”

The Olive Branch, Miss. native rolled off in the 19th position for the 267-lap race and quickly powered his way forward, picking up eight positions by lap three. As the run progressed, the Fastenal Ford steadily got tighter costing him two positions before green flag pit stops started cycling through. With six laps remaining in stage one the No. 6 slid up, making contact with the No. 17 to bring out the first caution of the day.

With only two laps remaining in the stage once going back green, crew chief Brian Pattie chose to stay out in hopes of picking up some valuable stage points. After restarting in the third position, Stenhouse was able to hang on and take the first green checkered in the 10th position.

During the stage break, Pattie took the much-needed time to repair the left front fender and nose damage caused by the No. 6. After lining up in the 21st position, Stenhouse was able to work his way up to 19th despite still battling a tight machine. With only one caution in stage two, the two-time Xfinity champion took the second green checkered in the 22nd position.

When the caution flag waved on lap 252 with 15 laps remaining in the 267-lap race, crew chief Brian Pattie chose to take the wave around to get back on the lead lap in hopes of a quick caution. Stenhouse picked up three positions before the caution flag waved setting up the first green white checkered attempt.

With newer tires for the final two green-white-checkered attempts, Stenhouse was able to capitalize and gain six positions to take the checkered flag in the 16th position.

Stenhouse and the No. 17 team head to Martinsville Speedway for the First Data 500 . The race is set for Sunday, Oct. 27. Coverage will begin at 3 p.m. (EST) on NBCSN.