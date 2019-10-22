DGR-Crosley Gander Trucks Advance: Martinsville Speedway

Track: Martinsville Speedway, 0.526-mile paperclip

Race: 21 of 23

Event: NASCAR Hall of Fame 200 (200 laps, 105.2 miles)

Entries:

No. 15 Tanner Gray

No. 17 Tyler Ankrum

No. 54 Natalie Decker

Schedule:

Friday, October 25

12:05 p.m…………Practice

2:05 p.m…………Final Practice

Saturday, October 26

10:05 p.m…………Qualifying

1:45 p.m………….Race (FS1)

(all times ET)

Tanner Gray, No. 15 Gray Motorsports / Toyota Tundra

Reigning NHRA Pro-Stock Series Champion Tanner Gray will make his NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series debut this weekend at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. Gray will drive the No. 15 Gray Motorsports/ Valvoline Toyota Tundra for DGR-Crosley.

Gray enters Martinsville Speedway fresh off his rookie campaign in the K&N Pro Series East. In combined results between his 15 K&N Pro Series East and West starts, Gray collected one win, nine top-five finishes, and twelve top-10 finishes. The rookie also collected three Pole awards throughout the season in route to a third place finish in the point standings. The 20-year-old rookie also competed in eight ARCA Menards Series races this season for DGR-Crosley, most recently coming off a sixth place finish at Kansas Speedway.

The No. 15 team will be led by Crew Chief Seth Smith from atop the pit box. Veteran Cup Series spotter Eddie D’Hondt will be Gray’s eye in the sky. The 200 lap NASCAR Hall of Fame 200 will be broadcast live on FS1 beginning at 1:30 p.m., ET on Saturday, Oct. 26.

Gray on Martinsville: “I’m excited to make the step up to the Truck Series. I think it’s going to be challenging, but I’m ready to take the next step with my DGR-Crosley guys. We’ve been preparing for this all season, and I think the best way to learn is to go out and do it. Between testing and spending time in the Toyota simulator, I think I have a good feel for Martinsville and will be able to adapt quickly. We will have three practice sessions to get acclimated and get the truck where it needs to be. We just need to keep our nose clean in the race and have a solid day on pit road.”

Tyler Ankrum, No. 17 B/X Custom Designs Toyota Tundra

After a thrilling come back at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Tyler Ankrum and his No. 17 Factory Canopy Toyota Tundra team will continue their pursuit of a championship as the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series makes a stop at the half-mile of Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.

The NASCAR Hall of Fame 200 will mark Ankrum’s third career start at the 0.5-mile paper clip. Ankrum made his Truck Series debut at Martinsville Speedway for DGR-Crosley in 2018, where he finished in the 18th position. The 18-year-old Sunoco Rookie of the Year competed at Martinsville Speedway for his first race of the 2019 campaign and went on to finish in the 19th position. Ankrum will enter race two of the round of six only one point below the cut line.

The No. 17 team will be led by veteran crew chief Kevin ‘Bono’ Manion from atop the pit box and Doug Campbell from the spotter stand. The 200 lap NASCAR Hall of Fame 200 will be broadcast live on FS1 beginning at 1:30 p.m., ET on Saturday, Oct. 26.

Ankrum on Martinsville: “Martinsville historically has been my worse track. It goes against everything that you learn short track racing. But with that said, I have a lot of confidence going into the weekend. My team and I have been working really hard to prepare for this race. We’ve spent a couple of days in the Toyota Simulators as well as watching a lot of film. We know that we need a solid race to advance in the Playoffs. If we can make it through this weekend, our chances are really good because Phoenix and Homestead are two tracks that really fit our style.”

Natalie Decker, No. 54 N29 Technologies Toyota Tundra

Natalie Decker will make her Martinsville (Va.) Speedway debut in the No. 54 N29 Technologies Toyota Tundra. The NASCAR Hall of Fame 200 will mark Decker’s 17th NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series start with DGR-Crosley this season.

The 0.5-mile paperclip of Martinsville Speedway will be a different test for Decker. The Eagle River, Wisc. native made her first short track appearance in the Truck Series earlier this year at Bristol Motor Speedway. She went on to finish in the 25th position after getting caught up in a late-race incident. In four career starts at speedways less than 1.5-miles, Decker has an average starting position of 21st and an average finish of 22nd. The No. 54 team tested at Martinsville earlier this season in preparation for Saturday’s event where Decker posted the fasted lap times of all DGR-Crosley trucks participating. Despite her lack of short track experience in the Truck Series, Decker is optimistic for her Martinsville Speedway debut.

The No. 54 team will be led by veteran crew chief Frank Kerr atop the pit box and Coleman Pressley from the spotter stand. The 200 lap NASCAR Hall of Fame 200 will be broadcast live on FS1 beginning at 1:30 p.m., ET on Saturday, Oct. 26.

Decker on Martinsville: “I can’t wait to race at Martinsville with my DGR-Crosley truck this weekend. I love short track racing because that’s what I grew up doing. I was not able to make the first Martinsville race this season because I was trying out for the W series, so I’m excited I am able to compete there for the first time.”