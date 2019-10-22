FedEx Racing Express Facts – Martinsville

Denny Hamlin

#11 FedEx Freight Toyota

Joe Gibbs Racing

Race Info:

Race: First Data 500

Date/Time: Sunday, Oct. 27/3:00 p.m. ET

Race Distance: 500 Laps/263 Miles

Track Shape: Oval

Track Length: .526-Mile

Banking: 12 degrees

2018 Winner: Joey Logano

Express Notes:

Kansas Recap: Denny Hamlin earned his fifth win of the season Sunday at Kansas Speedway, overcoming two overtime restarts and a hard-charging effort from Chase Elliott. After starting 23rd, Hamlin appeared to be cruising to his first win of the 2019 Playoffs after winning Stage 2 of the race and then dominating Stage 3. But the caution flag flew for Ryan Blaney with just 14 laps to go in the race. Crew chief Chris Gabehart brought Hamlin to pit road under the yellow for two tires, while others in the top 10 took four. Hamlin held the lead for the restart and the next six laps, when the caution came out again, this time for a multi-car accident that would send the race into overtime. Once again, Hamlin restarted in the lead. And, once again, a multi-car incident brought out a yellow flag, just as it appeared the FedEx Toyota was taking the white flag – and the win. But NASCAR ruled that Hamlin was short of the start-finish when the caution flag was displayed. The field bunched up one more time for a second attempt at a green-white-checkered finish, and this time Hamlin paced two solid laps, holding off runner-up Chase Elliott for the win.

Martinsville Preview: With only four races remaining in the 2019 season, the Series returns to Martinsville for Sunday’s 500-lap event around the half-mile “Paperclip.” Denny Hamlin is coming off a victory at Kansas Speedway and hopes to continue his success around the narrow oval. Sitting third in points, Hamlin is dialed in and ready to move deeper into the playoffs.

Hamlin Statistics:

Track: Martinsville Speedway

Races: 27

Wins: 5

Poles: 3

Top-5: 14

Top-10: 20

Laps Led: 1,536

Avg. Start: 9

Avg. Finish: 9.6

Hamlin Conversation – Martinsville:

How do you feel heading into the Round of 8 at Martinsville coming off your victory at Kansas?

“It was a great victory for us. Hats off to the entire team, especially Chris Gabehart making all the right calls on those late cautions. Now we’re dialed in and focused on Martinsville and the Round of 8. Martinsville is going to be very pivotal. We’ve always seen great battles there. I feel like it’s the greatest race in the playoffs other than Homestead.”

You must be feeling pretty good about the performance you’re putting on this season for your sponsor, FedEx?

“We definitely feel proud to be giving FedEx the results we’ve had this year. (CEO) Fred Smith and his whole team have been so great to support me and this race team for 14 years of my career, and I could not be happier to get a fifth win for this company and all the folks that work there.”

FedEx Freight’s Along for the Ride at Martinsville: For the First Data 500 at Martinsville Speedway, FedEx Freight recognizes the company’s Staunton, Va., service center by featuring the call letters STN on the #11 FedEx Freight race car. The Staunton service center has approximately 50 team members who are committed to making every FedEx experience outstanding.