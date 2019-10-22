HFR NGOTS Martinsville Preview

Stewart Friesen, No. 52 Halmar International Chevrolet Silverado

Martinsville NGOTS Stats

– Starts: 5, Best start: 1, Best finish: 5, Laps led: 24

2019 NGOTS Stats

– Starts: 20, Best start: 1, Best finish: 1, Top 5s: 11, Top 10s: 14, Laps Led: 212, Poles : 1, Stage wins: 3, Wins: 1

Notes:

– Stewart Friesen enters the Martinsville weekend second in the playoff standings. He is 22 points above the cut line with two races remaining before the final elimination.

– Friesen won the pole at Martinsville Speedway in March.

– Friesen and the No. 52 team will utilize chassis No. 311 this weekend in Martinsville. In his four outings with this chassis this season, Friesen has earned three top-five finishes and led 40 laps.

– The No. 52 Halmar Silverado will feature a pink scheme in honor of breast cancer awareness. Special pink ribbons on the truck honor those close to HFR employees that are breast cancer survivors, fighters and those no longer with us.

Quote:

“We salvaged a solid top-five finish here in the spring, and starting from the pole gave me a lot of confidence at a track that had been kind of hot and cold for me previously. We just have to be smart and run our race. Martinsville is very aggressive track and it’s tough to find that balance between when to push and when to hold back. We’re in an okay spot in the playoff standings, but that cushion we could disappear with one or two bad stages. I hate racing for points, but Trip (Bruce, crew chief) loves it so I’ll rely on him to keep me focused on the big picture throughout the race.”

ABOUT HALMAR FRIESEN RACING

Halmar Friesen Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series with driver Stewart Friesen. More information can be found at https://halmarracing.com/ or https://stewartfriesen.net/.