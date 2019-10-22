Ryan Newman – Martinsville II Advance

Team: No. 6 Blue Bird Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Scott Graves

Twitter: @Roush6Team, @RoushFenway and @RyanJNewman

First Data 500 – Sunday, Oct. 27 at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

Newman at Martinsville Speedway

· Newman will make his 36th Cup start at Martinsville this weekend. In 35 prior events, Newman has an average finish of 14.9 with 16 top-10s and eight top-fives with one win.

· Newman won the spring race back in 2012, leading the final 12 laps after starting fifth. He’s completed more than 97 percent of the laps at the .5-mile track, and finished top-10 46 percent of the time.

· Outside of his win in 2012, Newman’s other top finishes include a runner-up result in 2007 and two third-place finishes (2004, 2014).

· Newman has an impressive average starting spot of 10.2 at the Paperclip with three career poles (2002, 2004, 2009).

Scott Graves at Martinsville Speedway

· Graves will call his seventh MENCS event at Martinsville this weekend. In six prior starts, Graves has a best finish of 15th with Daniel Suarez in 2017 (fall).

· He was atop the pit box for a pair of races with Ricky Stenhouse Jr., finishing 25th and 31st in 2013.

Last Time at Martinsville

Newman battled a loose-handling machine in the spring race to finish 23rd in his Acorns Ford.

QUOTE WORTHY

Newman on racing at Martinsville:

“We’re once again excited to get to a track for our second try at it with Martinsville this weekend. We have definitely improved our short-track program and feel confident in our ability there. Martinsville tends to be a longer race, so patience pays off in the long run. We’re proud to have another new partner on board in Blue Bird, part of the Roush Industries family, and we look forward to putting on a good show for them.”

On the Car

Blue Bird, the iconic school bus company, will ride with Ryan Newman this weekend at Martinsville as part of a partnership with ROUSH CleanTech delivering their 15,000th propane school bus this week to the Newport News Public Schools district in Virginia. This will be the second time Blue Bird has appeared on one of Jack Roush’s Fords, as Ricky Stenhouse took the company to victory lane in his own No. 6 Mustang in September 2012 at Chicagoland Speedway.

About Blue Bird Corporation

Blue Bird (Nasdaq: BLBD) is the leading independent designer and manufacturer of school buses, with more than 550,000 buses sold since its formation in 1927 and approximately 180,000 buses in operation today. Blue Bird’s longevity and reputation in the school bus industry have made it an iconic American brand. Blue Bird distinguishes itself from its principal competitors by its singular focus on the design, engineering, manufacture and sale of school buses and related parts. As the only manufacturer of chassis and body production specifically designed for school bus applications, Blue Bird is recognized as an industry leader for school bus innovation, safety, product quality / reliability / durability, operating costs and drivability. In addition, Blue Bird is the market leader in alternative fuel applications with its propane-powered, electric and compressed natural gas-powered school buses. Blue Bird manufactures school buses at two facilities in Fort Valley, Georgia. Its Micro Bird joint venture operates a manufacturing facility in Drummondville, Quebec, Canada. Service and after-market parts are distributed from Blue Bird’s parts distribution center located in Delaware, Ohio. For more information on Blue Bird’s complete line of buses, visit www.blue-bird.com.

About ROUSH CleanTech

ROUSH CleanTech, an industry leader of alternative fuel vehicle technology, is a division of Roush Enterprises based in Livonia, Michigan. ROUSH CleanTech designs, engineers, manufactures and installs propane autogas and electric fuel system technology for medium-duty Ford commercial vehicles and school buses, and compressed natural gas fuel systems for school buses. As a Ford QVM-certified alternative fuel vehicle manufacturer, ROUSH CleanTech delivers economical, clean and domestically produced fueling options for fleets across North America. Learn more at ROUSHcleantech.com or by calling 800.59.ROUSH.

Recapping Kansas

Newman unfortunately had a couple issues early on in the race last Sunday at Kansas, resulting in his first DNF of the season finishing 40th.

Driven for a Cause

Throughout the month of October, Roush Fenway Racing will show its support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month by running special pink numbers on its Ford Mustangs. In addition, Roush Fenway Fords will sport pink ‘Driven for a Cause’ ribbon decals on the C-Post all month long.