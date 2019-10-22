Stenhouse Jr – Martinsville Advance

T eam: No. 17 Fifth Third Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Brian Pattie

Twitter: @Stenhouse17Team, @stenhousejr, and @roushfenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Stenhouse Jr. at Martinsville Speedway

Stenhouse has 13 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) starts at Martinsville with an average starting position of 22.8.

Out of his 13 starts, Stenhouse has scored two top-10 finishes, both coming in 2017.

Last time at Martinsville

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. battled through 500 grueling laps at Martinsville Speedway to finish 25th in Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) race at the half-mile track.

Virginia Natives

Two members of the No. 17 team grew up close to Martinsville Speedway. Engine tuner Jonathan Salmons was raised in Bassett, Virginia, which is approximately 15 miles north of Martinsville Speedway. Veteran truck driver DeWayne Zirkle is from Roanoke, Virginia which is approximately an hour north of the track.

Driven for a Cause

Throughout the month of October, Roush Fenway Racing will show its support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month by running special pink numbers on its Ford Mustangs. In addition, Roush Fenway Fords will sport pink ‘Driven for a Cause’ ribbon decals on the C-Post all month long.

About Fifth Third

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the parent company of Fifth Third Bank.

Stenhouse Jr. on racing at Martinsville:

“Martinsville has always been a tough track for me but it’s Brian Pattie’s favorite track. In 2017, we were able to score two top-10 finishes so we know we can run well there. Qualifying will be really important on Saturday as track position is key. I’m looking to having another solid weekend and end the season on a strong note.”