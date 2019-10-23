ARCA season finale sees rating increase

Looking back almost one-week removed from the ARCA Menards Championship season finale, we saw a ratings increase during the exciting finale from Kansas Speedway last Friday night. The event featured a battle between two Venturini Motorsports teammates, Michael Self and Christian Eckes.

With the ARCA race precluded by the postponed Major League Baseball ALCS Game 5, an immediate replay was shown on Fox Sports 1 shortly after. There were 420,000 fans who watched the ARCA Menards Series Championship battle Friday night. There was also a live stream set up on nascar.com that saw roughly 13,600 fans who tuned in and watched it live on the internet.

With that in mind, at least 19,000 plus also saw the last few laps of the race on Twitter.

“What a great way to close out our 2019 season,” said Mark Gundrum, ARCA vice president of corporate partnerships. “Mother Nature threw MLB a curveball and everyone at FOX Sports and NASCAR did what they could to hit it out of the park. We had a great championship battle decided in an exciting race that went down to the wire.

“Our partners at FOX Sports did a great job throughout their part of the 2019 broadcast schedule and we look forward to kicking off 2020 with them at Daytona next February.”

While the 2019 season was an exciting season for the ARCA Menards Series, series officials are already looking ahead to 2020. The season opener will once again begin at Daytona International Speedway in just a few months in February. With the new schedule announced a few weeks back, the new TV schedule has yet to be announced but should be coming within the next few weeks. As expected, NBC Sports will carry the ARCA Menards East and West Series.