FRM Race Preview: Martinsville

Michael McDowell on Martinsville

17 Starts

Best Finish: 18th

“At Martinsville, a lot of strategy is about risk vs reward. You’ve got to think about making moves when you have the opportunity, but if that move causes you to push in a fender, or restrict airflow, it’s going to hurt you for the rest of the day. And you also need to think about where you want to be in another 200, 300 laps as the race is winding down. It’s a mentally tough day, for sure, but it can also be a lot of fun. I’m excited to hit the track in our No. 34 A&W Ford Mustang.”

Matt Tifft on Martinsville

1 Start

Best Finish: 29th

“Martinsville is definitely one of the more unique tracks on the circuit. You’ve really got to be good about managing your car and managing your focus. By the time you get comfortable going down the straightaway, you’re back on the brakes as hard as you can. You don’t have as much time as you would at other tracks to look around at your surroundings, check your gauges, look in your mirror, etc. so it’s important to be smart and concentrate throughout the entire race. I’m glad to have our partners at Surface Sunscreen and Tunity back with us and I’m ready to go out and get a strong finish for them.”

David Ragan on Martinsville

26 Starts | 3 Top-10 | 3 Top-5

Best Finish: 5th

“Martinsville is my favorite track and it’s one that I always have circled on my calendar. It’s just good, fun short track racing. There’s little room for error because you’re running so close to the people around you. You really need to take care of your equipment for all 500 laps because if you make a mistake early, you’re paying for it the rest of the race — these cars are tough, but not indestructible. I’m looking forward to having a good run in our No. 38 Ford Mustang, and maybe eating a hot dog or two.”