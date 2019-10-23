Hertz and Hendrick Motorsports extend successful partnership through 2021

TWO-YEAR PACT CONTINUES PRIMARY SPONSORSHIP OF WILLIAM BYRON

CONCORD, N.C. (Oct. 23, 2019) – Hertz (NYSE: HTZ), one of the world’s largest vehicle rental companies, has extended its sponsorship of 12-time NASCAR Cup Series champions Hendrick Motorsports and the No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 team of driver William Byron.

As part of the new two-year agreement that runs through 2021, Hertz will continue as a primary sponsor of Byron’s No. 24 team in four points-paying Cup Series races annually and as a full-season associate-level partner. In 2020, the company’s primary events will be Auto Club Speedway and ISM Raceway in March along with the October playoff races at Talladega Superspeedway and Kansas Speedway.

“We are excited to continue our relationship with Hendrick Motorsports and look forward to building upon this winning partnership,” said Hertz senior vice president Jayesh Patel. “William Byron is a great competitor, and we’re proud to support him and his No. 24 team.”

Hertz began its sponsorship of Hendrick Motorsports and the No. 24 team in May 2018 and has heavily leveraged the partnership, including collaborating to introduce an exclusive line of Hertz-Hendrick Motorsports custom Camaro rental cars that pay tribute to Byron’s No. 24 car. Byron’s 2020 No. 24 Hertz Chevrolet paint scheme (pictured above), which is a reversed version of the custom Camaro design, was unveiled this morning in Charlotte during a promotional event for the Hertz-Hendrick Motorsports custom Camaro rental program. The new No. 24 team livery will debut this season at ISM Raceway on Nov. 10.

“We’re thrilled to see our partnership with Hertz continue,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports. “From offering a special line of Camaros to rewarding high-performing employees with NASCAR experiences, Hertz has done a wonderful job with the program. In only his second year, William has shown he can run up front on any type of racetrack. The future of the No. 24 team is very bright, and we look forward to sharing that future with everyone at Hertz.”

Byron, 21, followed his 2018 NASCAR Cup Series rookie of the year season by earning his first career playoff berth in 2019. Through 32 of 36 races this year, he has posted five pole positions, which tie him for the series lead, and set personal bests in nearly all statistical categories, including top-five finishes (4), top-10s (12) and laps led (225).

“I’m really excited to continue building on our relationship with Hertz,” Byron said. “They came on board the No. 24 during my rookie season and have continued their awesome support as we’ve grown as a team. We’ve done a lot in a short amount of time, but there’s so much more to accomplish. I can’t wait to put the new No. 24 Hertz paint scheme on the racetrack and see what else we can do together.”

ABOUT HERTZ:

Hertz, one of the most recognized brands in the world and currently ranked No. 1 in Customer Satisfaction by J.D. Power, has a long-standing legacy of providing a fast and easy experience designed to make every journey special. It starts with top-rated vehicles to fit every traveler’s needs, delivered with a caring touch and personalized services including its award-winning Hertz Gold Plus Rewards loyalty program, Ultimate Choice, Hertz Fast Lane powered by CLEAR, Mobile Wi-Fi, and more. Beyond car rental, Hertz is one of the top 10 sellers of pre-owned vehicles in the United States with more than 80 Hertz Car Sales retail locations nationwide. Wherever and whenever you need to go, at Hertz, we’re here to get you there. To learn more or reserve a vehicle, visit Hertz.com.

Hertz pioneered the car rental industry more than 100 years ago and today is owned by Hertz Global Holdings Inc., which includes Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands and fleet management leader Donlen Corporation.

ABOUT HENDRICK MOTORSPORTS:

Founded by Rick Hendrick in 1984, Hendrick Motorsports has earned 256 points-paying race victories and a record 12 car owner championships in the premier NASCAR Cup Series. The organization fields four full-time Chevrolet teams on the Cup circuit with drivers Chase Elliott, William Byron, Jimmie Johnson and Alex Bowman. Headquartered in Concord, North Carolina, Hendrick Motorsports employs more than 600 people. For more information, please visit HendrickMotorsports.com or interact on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.