Ross Chastain – Martinsville Speedway Race Advance

NASCAR Hall of Fame 200 | Martinsville Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 45 CarShield Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Ross Chastain

Ross Chastain on Racing at Martinsville: “I love racing at Martinsville,” said Chastain. “This is a tough, fun track and I’m really looking forward to this weekend’s race. We have a little bit of ground to make up after what happened at Talladega, so I’m going to do everything I can to put this CarShield Chevrolet in Victory Lane and lock these Niece Motorsports boys and girls into the final round of the playoffs.”

The Playoffs: Chastain enters Saturday’s race sixth in the driver point standings, just two points out of fourth place. Following the race at ISM Raceway, the playoff field will be trimmed to four drivers that will compete for the championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

So far this season, Chastain has led the most laps; over 100 more than the next closest competitor. In addition, Chastain has the most stage wins with seven; three more than the next closest competitor.

Chastain at Martinsville: Saturday’s race will mark Chastain’s eighth NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series start (NGOTS) start at Martinsville Speedway. The Alva, Florida native earned his best Martinsville finish earlier this season; a fourth-place result.

Chastain has three top-10 finishes at Martinsville, along with five top-15 results in NGOTS competition.

In addition, Chastain has three Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts at Martinsville Speedway.

On the Truck: CarShield continues to support Chastain and the No. 45 Chevrolet.

CarShield visited victory lane with Chastain and the No. 45 team earlier this year at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.

Headquartered in Saint Peters, Mo., CarShield offers vehicle service contracts designed to pick up where automobile owners’ existing warranty drops off and to fill gaps in coverage. CarShield was founded in 2005 by principals Nick Hamilton, Mark Travis, and Rick Brettelle and specializes in shielding its members from the high cost of automobile repairs by offering a wide range of flexible vehicle service plans.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2019, Niece Motorsports enters its fourth season in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel / lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.